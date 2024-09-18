Travis Hunter Surpasses $3.1 Million Arch Manning in NIL Valuation After CSU Game

Ever since Deion Sanders entered the college football scene, NIL stocks of Colorado Buffaloes players have skyrocketed. Hence, it’s no surprise that Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders [1] and CB Travis Hunter [3] top the list in NIL valuation. But there was one character sandwiched at number 2 between them — the next big thing in football with a legendary lineage — Arch Manning [2].

However, after the Buffaloes’ game against the Colorado State Rams, it’s not the case anymore, as Hunter has surpassed Manning in NIL valuation.

Hunter’s NIL valuation hovered a pinch above the $3 million mark recently. But after topping the receiving stats for his team [13 Rec, 100 Yards] on top of 2 Touchdowns, the Colorado star has seen it shoot up to $3.1 million.

This newly scaled height on the NIL valuation chart means that Travis has now dethroned Arch Manning by being ranked second. However, the gap between the duo is negligible, as ON3 ranks the duo’s valuation equally at $3.1 million, despite ranking Hunter higher.

A potential reason for this can be Manning’s lack of social media presence. While the Texas QB only has 338,000 social media followers [combined], Hunter, on the other hand, has reached the million mark on Instagram alone, on top of his YouTube channel with 378k subscribers.

That said, things will easily change once Manning gets the QB1 tag after Quinn Ewers declares for the NFL next year. Seeing Manning already compete with a bonafide star in Hunter simply shows how much potential the sophomore holds.

That, however, is another story for the future. Because, as of today, Hunter is not only winning in NIL valuation but also raking up awards left and right.

Travis Hunter is on an award-winning spree

What makes Travis Hunter such an enigma on the field is his dual-threat capabilities. While most dual-threat players usually are proficient in either the attacking role or the defensive roles, Travis Hunter breaks the mold by being an equally good cornerback and wide receiver.

Hence, it was no surprise to see Hunter named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his exploits against the Rams.

Elite Playmaker Travis Hunter has been named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week@TravisHunterJr x #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/N1UaIXHEQ8 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 16, 2024

Moreover, for the same match, his attacking exploits got him named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week and Honor Roll Honoree for the second week in a row.

Make that 2️⃣ Travis Hunter has been named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week and Honor Roll Honoree for the second time this season@TravisHunterJr x #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/uNBMSQxary — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 17, 2024

The season has barely started, and Travis is leaving his mark all over the field and the internet!

However, the question remains: Will this trajectory help him surpass Shedeur Sanders at number 1 in the NIL valuation? Truth be said, it’s highly unlikely. As of now, Deion Sanders’ son is sitting at a valuation of $5.1 million, as per On3 — $2 million more than Hunter and Manning.

Moreover, the QB himself is having a great start to the season. Couple this with his newly launched podcasting habit, and it’s hard to see Shedeur slipping down the ranks.