Travis Hunter Uses This ‘$100 Device’ to Recover His Calves From Intense Workout Sessions

Colorado’s Travis Hunter has already established himself as one of the best athletes in college football. He didn’t just score three touchdowns last week against North Dakota State; he also lined up against the opposing offense to record three tackles. This two-way star is breaking barriers at such a young age, so it’s no surprise that he uses methods not widely known to stay in shape.

In a sit-down interview on College Gameday, Hunter discussed a part of his daily routine that requires him to undergo treatment every day, non-stop. He even revealed that he uses a Firefly portable recovery device to help him stay in top shape.

As the star wide receiver-cornerback explained:

“How do I get my body to work? I go to treatment every day. Non-stop… Like right now, I got (firefly devices) on my legs that’s shocking me down through my calves through my ankle to make sure I stay healthy, stay strong.”

The technology delivers electrical pulses to stimulate nerves in the user’s leg. A starter pack costs around $100, and it can last for up to 30 hours.

According to the product’s website, these recovery devices help users reach peak performance, recover faster on the go, and increase circulation, among other benefits. Firefly is typically worn as a knee strap, and within 1-4 hours, users can start seeing the effects. However, one notable downside is that the batteries aren’t rechargeable or replaceable.

Given that Hunter needs to think about the long term now more than ever, it’s commendable that he is prioritizing his health. And he’s not aiming at the level an average athlete would. He’s aiming high enough to get both netizens and analysts talking.

Hunter is aiming to play 1,500 snaps this year

As the conversation progressed, host Ryan McGee discussed the stats about Hunter aiming for 1,500 snaps this year if he stays healthy. McGee also noted that some critics have been very vocal about this, claiming that the goal is simply “too much.”

However, the two-way star had a clear message for the naysayers:

“They haven’t been here on my journey, so they don’t know how much I can take. They haven’t seen me in practice, they haven’t seen what I’ve been doing to keep up with my body… It really don’t bother me. I’ll just keep going out there and showing them that I can do it.”

With that being said, the Buffaloes got off to a winning start last Friday with a thrilling 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. Out of the combined 131 offensive and defensive snaps, Hunter played an impressive 129 of them. As a wide receiver, he recorded seven receptions for 132 yards, in addition to his three touchdowns.

The idea that anyone can operate at this level for an extended period of time seems unsustainable. For the time being, nobody seems to be pushing him in any kind of direction despite the media pressure. Travis clearly has a goal in mind for what he wants in his career, and he isn’t ready to surrender anything just yet.