Travis Hunter Wishes He Realized Earlier How Toxic Social Media Was, Before He Had to Get Off of it

2024 Heisman trophy winner and two-way phenom, Travis Hunter, is gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft. Projected by ESPN’s Mel Kiper to go as early as the second overall pick in the draft, Hunter has been the source of both media praise and scrutiny throughout the past year. When asked to reflect on something in life that he would have liked to have realized sooner, the first thing to come to mind was the futility of social media.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the 21-year-old asserted “Don’t get into social media too much to go off of.”

He then noted that “I don’t be on social media as much” and that he wished he had “…realized earlier so that I could get to this point where I gotta not be on the apps.”

As a result, he’s found that it is better for him.

“I live life happy! I just walk around the house happy, not having social media.”

Hunter stated that he would rather enjoy YouTube videos, phone calls with friends, or playing games with friends and having fun. He continued by stating that he has “…a different type of joy” within himself now that he no longer feels obligated to produce content for strangers on the internet to know more about who he is.

It isn’t just this newfound insight which has made Hunter quit social media. There has been a lot of public reaction which has taken a toll on him and his fiance, Leanna Lenee.

Hunter and Lenee delete their Instagram accounts

After the couple began dating back in 2022, various bits of media pertaining to Lenee, including interviews and fan-recorded videos, began to circulate. The general tone of the public’s reaction was harsh criticism. After fans noticed that Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders, encouraged Hunter’s fiancé to stand up after he was announced the Heisman winner, all bets were off.

Deion Sanders made Travis Hunter’s girlfriend stand up when he was announced as the Heisman winner

pic.twitter.com/itfQTfydL5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 15, 2024

Since then, the online scrutiny of the couple’s relationship has only worsened. A later video, which featured Lenee seemingly voicing complaints about her lack of involvement in one of Hunter’s meet and greet promotion events, continued to fuel the public’s distaste. Claiming that they simply want better for their favorite college player, fans have continued to slander both Hunter and his fiancé across various social media platforms.

The never-ending waves of comments and criticisms have now resulted in the couple deleting their respective Instagram accounts. Presumably, this was all in mind for Hunter when giving his aforementioned answer.

At only 21 years old, it is understandable why the young man wishes to keep his personal affairs more private. Having endured a lengthy and consistent attack on both the one he loves, in addition to his own character and decision making being called into question, it seems fair to say that no one should blame him for this decision.

Ultimately, social media is a beast best left undisturbed, as it only invites others to criticize and comment on others’ lifestyle and choices for the sake of providing ‘content’. Perhaps the lesson here is to simply spend less time scrolling on our phones and more time living our lives. There is no need to have an opinion or comment on every single topic in zeitgeist, as it is only a matter of time before you too become the topic of conversation.