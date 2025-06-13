From a Crowded Three-Bedroom Abode to a $3.275 Million Home: Travis Hunter Upgrades With Wife Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter’s life has been on a steady upward climb ever since he picked up a football. A once-in-a-generation talent, the dynamic two-way star is now on the verge of making his mark in the NFL. His brilliance on the field has translated into major off-field rewards as well. Drafted second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hunter will become a multi-millionaire once he inks his rookie deal. But even before putting pen to paper, he made a major investment in his future.

Hunter recently tied the knot with longtime partner Leanna Lenee, and to kick off their new life together, he purchased a stunning $3.275 million home in a gated Jacksonville community. The property, which spans 7.5 acres, includes 13 bedrooms, a spacious swimming pool, a tennis court, and scenic views—all within the safety of a secure, private neighborhood.

For Travis, it’s a dramatic upgrade from where his journey began. Not long ago, he shared a crowded three-bedroom home with his mother and three siblings. That past came back into the spotlight when former Alabama coach Nick Saban accused Deion Sanders and Jackson State of violating NIL rules, claiming they paid Hunter $1 million to play there.

Though the allegations were never proven and widely dismissed, Hunter took to social media, specifically X, to dismiss the rumors, dismissing the idea that he received a million dollars. He tweeted:

I got A mil?But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) May 19, 2022

Hunter’s success hasn’t just changed his own life—it’s transformed his family’s as well. His mother no longer lives in the cramped three-bedroom home they once shared. Thanks to the $5.2 million he earned through NIL deals during college, Travis was able to surprise her last year with a beautiful five-bedroom house in Georgia.

That generous spirit extended to his now-wife, Leanna Lenee. Even before tying the knot, Hunter spared no expense, gifting her a $100,000 engagement ring and a Tesla. For their wedding, he took things to another level by surprising her with a $650,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800. And just after the wedding, the couple moved into a $3.275 million mansion in Jacksonville, purchased by Travis before even signing his first NFL contract.

That deal is expected to be in the range of four years and $46.5 million, including a $30.5 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed. Normally, when a top draft pick delays signing this late into the offseason, it raises red flags. Many players even skip training camp while waiting for the franchise to finalize their contracts. But Travis Hunter isn’t doing that. All signs point to an imminent deal, and everyone expects him to report to training camp and start his season without a hitch.