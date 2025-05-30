“She’s Been the Punching Bag”: Cam Newton Sides With Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee After Tennessee Wedding

Travis Hunter didn’t waste any time with a long engagement. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, in February of last year and publicly declared that they would tie the knot on May 24th, 2025. True to his word, that’s exactly what he did. Earlier this month, the couple exchanged vows in a grand wedding ceremony in Tennessee. As a lavish gesture of love, Hunter gifted Leanna a luxurious black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63—reportedly worth over half a million dollars—as a wedding present.

Despite making an “honest woman” out of his partner of three and a half years, the Heisman winner has faced relentless backlash from fans and critics across the NFL world. Many remain convinced that Leanna isn’t genuinely in love with Hunter and is only interested in his millions, especially given that he chose not to have her sign a prenuptial agreement.

But not everyone is joining the hate parade.

Cam Newton has voiced his support for the couple. He commended Leanna for standing firm through months of scrutiny and verbal attacks. Her resilience, Cam noted, ultimately paid off—she got to marry the man she loves and begin a new chapter in life.

“Congratulations to the Hunters. You know his wife, LL Cool J. She cool. She has been a punching bag, and it’s unfortunate. But guess what, baby, who’s laughing now? I’m so happy for Travis because this young man has done everything asked and then some.”

Now, Cam is rooting for the couple and urging them to block out the noise. According to him, critics often project their insecurities onto others, and trying to please everyone is a losing game. Instead of trying to prove the doubters wrong, Cam encouraged the Hunters to focus on proving themselves right.

Following the wedding, Leanna Lenee made her return to Instagram and TikTok after taking a break from social media to avoid the intense scrutiny and harsh criticism she had faced in recent months.

Leanna had stayed out of the spotlight ever since Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, during which critics heavily trolled her for her unwillingness to stand up during his big moment. They labeled her a “gold digger,” questioning the authenticity of her love for Travis. The backlash eventually pushed her to step away from the public eye.

Now, after celebrating one of the most significant milestones of her life, Leanna has reemerged on social media to share a post commemorating her wedding. Still mindful of the negativity that often floods her comment sections, she made the thoughtful decision to disable comments on the post, protecting her peace while still choosing to share her joy.

As they embark on this new chapter together, Leanna is ready to stand by Travis’s side through it all, supporting him as he begins his NFL journey as a married man.