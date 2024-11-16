Travis Hunter Won’t Go on a Shopping Spree After Getting His NFL Paychecks: “I Don’t Buy Nothing”

Dec 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter Jr. before the game between the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter is taking his preparations before the big NFL draft seriously. Probably, that is the reason he picked Xavier Weaver’s brain on his show, who is in his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last month, Weaver sat down with Hunter and Kaden to discuss the NFL — its highs, lows, and hard-earned wisdom. One of the questions revolved around the $225,000 guaranteed money he received as a part of his 2024 contract and his first purchase from it.

To this, Hunter candidly remarked that he hasn’t seen any flashy purchase made by the WR. Weaver replied: “I am not going big. I’ve been saving up for real.” This statement extracted a “keep doin that” from Hunter, who believed that it was always smart to save.

He even expressed that if everything goes as planned and he is the first pick, then he is likely to sit there, cry, and save his dollars. He also added:

“You know me bro. I don’t buy nothing. If you come from Florida, bro, and you have nothing. Ain’t nobody come and see you… it’s going to be very blessed.

This received an honest admission from Weaver. He said that Hunter’s check evidently would be different than his. The dual-threat player is likely to sign a hefty contract. Despite that, Hunter admitted that he was going to be cautious with the surreal amount he would receive and be grateful for the opportunity.

Over his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, it has been evident that Hunter enjoys football. Money and fame are the byproducts of the same, and he isn’t impatient regarding those two aspects.

Travis Hunter rejected 1.5 million dollars

Back in 2023 as Hunter rose to fame through his skills on the gridiron, Deion Sanders revealed staggering information. The WR was offered over a million dollars to leave Coach Prime and Buffaloes. However, the player declined the offer.

Sanders narrated the incident and confidently replied:

“He is not the kind of guy that can be bought. He isn’t buit like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability.”

It goes on to show the integrity of the young player. His commitment has allowed him to become one of the best college football players and a promising Heisman trophy prospect. While many young professionals aim for financial gains, Hunter’s approach toward football is patently different.