When Travis Hunter Was Offered $1.5 Million NIL Money To Leave Deion Sanders’ Colorado Program

Travis Hunter is winning over everyone’s heart in the Colorado Buffaloes and is already being considered a Heisman Trophy prospect. However, at the time, the cornerback cum wide receiver was being persuaded to leave Coach Prime for an enticing NIL deal.

Advertisement

Last year, Deion Sanders revealed that the young athlete was offered $1.5 million to enter the transfer portal. While the coach did not reveal the three teams who proposed the deal, there are rumors that Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia were involved. In a conversation with 247Sports, Sanders shared, “People offered Travis Hunter a bag. About $1.5 million to try to lure him and buy him out of the transfer portal.”

The coach also revealed that Hunter didn’t give in to the tempting offer as he “is not the kind of guy that can be bought.” Sanders further praised the collegiate for his integrity and how he values relations and stability.

“He isn’t built like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability. And that’s what he wanted and desired. That is why he decided to ride and stay with us.”

Sanders was the reason behind Hunter choosing to join Jackson State before transferring to Colorado. The athlete was initially committed to Florida State unofficially but at the last moment changed his mind to join the Tigers. Hunter himself confessed that Coach Prime was a “big factor,” as per USA Today.

“You know, other coaches said they would put in a package for me, and I wasn’t going for that. I can’t just have a package, I need to be in the game. I just knew that Coach Prime was gonna let me shine, so I took my chance.“

Hunter is certainly shining! The 21-year-old is being hailed as a future Heisman winner, all thanks to his double role in the team!

Travis Hunter, a dual-threat

The Colorado Buffaloes have been entering Week 6 with a promising score of 5-1. Hunter has emerged as an integral part of the franchise, excelling both in the offense and defense. In the latest matchup against the UFC, the WR scored nine receptions, 79 yards, and a touchdown. As the cornerback too, the athlete made his presence felt with two tackles and a glorious interception.

Hunter also had a hero moment when he dived at the 8:02 mark, intercepting the opponent quarterback. He celebrated the move by striking the Heisman pose.

WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY TRAVIS HUNTER He makes the play and hits the Heisman pose @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/cF3MLeOpuM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

As Travis Hunter continues to wow fans and analysts alike, the Buffaloes will be facing Kansas State on October 12 to defend their winning streak.