Travis Hunter’s Wedding: Shedeur Sanders’ Request to Be the “Best Man” Gets Turned Down

Back in February 2024, Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter got engaged. That news was common knowledge. What wasn’t known to everyone, including teammate Shedeur Sanders, was that Hunter and his bride-to-be had already settled on a wedding date.

Sanders learned the news earlier this week on his 2Legendary podcast, where he hosted Hunter as a special guest. Once Sanders learned of Hunter’s plans, he had to make a special request.

“I feel some type of way, cause I ain’t know about that. When [were you] ever gonna ask me to be your best man?”

Hunter gave Sanders a perplexing look in response, then busted out laughing before declining Sanders’ offer:

“Bruh what?! Haha, haha. no bro… you’re funny bro.”

Hunter didn’t inform Sanders’ audience who his best man would be but did drop other details about the wedding.

Who is Travis Hunter marrying, and when?

Hunter’s soon-to-be wife is Leanna Lenee. Their love story began in February 2022. They took their relationship to the next level this February. Despite the year’s second month being an important one in their history, Hunter revealed the duo would be getting hitched in May 2025.

If Hunter hadn’t been projected to be a top-five NFL Draft pick, he and Lenee may have been able to make February work. But the wide receiver/cornerback has immense work to do in preparation for the NFL Draft. So they had to plan accordingly.

“May 24th, next year. Right after rookie minicamp.”

Hunter also told Sanders the wedding would take place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That locale, according to him, was his fiance’s choice.

“It’s a good venue. She wanted to have a good venue. Enough [space] for everybody.”

Sanders and Hunter then discussed the hefty costs associated with weddings. And when Sanders asked Hunter if he was “excited” about it, the Heisman contender had only a couple of things to say:

“I’m just ready to go eat, dance, do my thing. That’s it. Hang out with the guys. Hang out with the family.”

Before Hunter can shift his focus to marriage, he and Sanders may have other businesses to attend to. Colorado improved to 7-2 by defeating Texas Tech 41-27 on Saturday afternoon. The victory, paired with Iowa State’s loss, has the Buffaloes alone in second place in the Big 12.

If Colorado remains top-two in their conference standings, they will play for a Big-12 championship on Dec. 7. And if they win, they will likely secure a College Football Playoff spot. But before they can dream about fighting for a title, they have to worry about their remaining slate. Next up for the Buffs are the Utah Utes on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12:00 p.m. E.T.