Travis Kelce Drags More Attention on His Odd Pronunciation in New Podcast Segment: “Trav Needs Some Valium”

Jason and Travis Kelce have become the apple of the eye in the NFL world with their unforgettable presence on the ‘New Heights’ podcast. They never fail to seize the opportunity to put their humor to good use. However, what fans found funny this time was Trav’s odd pronunciation, and they weren’t shy about throwing a few jabs.

During their recent banter session, the Kelce brothers discussed the noise meters in the stadium that determine the strength of crowd volume in the stadiums. Their thoughts on the meters are in sync, as both of them believe them to be of no sense. Beginning the conversation in the segment, Travis asks,

“Since we’re talking about crowd volume, do you think the volume meters in stadiums are bulls**t?”

Posing the question, the junior Kelce had a slip of the tongue, calling Volume ‘Valume’. However, it kept getting worse, as the Chiefs’ TE kept pronouncing it ‘Valume’. There’s no doubt that the fans love the Kelce brothers, but they didn’t waste this opportunity to rip on Travis.

A fan was amused to the point that she commented, “I heard nothing after Valume”. Pointing out the same, another one wrote, “The way Travis says volume is unsettling.” A third fan went to the next level, comparing his volume pronunciation to ‘valium’, writing, “Wait the crowd gets valium.”

It’s insane how the fans’ creative humor stood against the hilarious Kelce brothers this time. The commentary still did not prevail over the argument that Jason and Travis Kelce put up against the noise meters in stadiums.

Jason and Travis Kelce Present Their Views on the Volume Meters

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce feels that the noise meters are somewhat flawed. He added that these are used to get the fans riled up during games. He said,

“There’s no question that, that’s nonsense. That’s just designed to get everybody fired up. It’s like oh, you see that? And they’re like ooohhhh. We got it louder, we just did it.”

He didn’t stop there, as he proposed an experiment with the help of their fans. He urged everyone in the arena to go quiet when the jumbotron asks them to make some noise. The duo agreed that the meter would stay full nonetheless.

“One time, I just wanted to see the entire stadium get quiet and see what the stadium meter says cause I’m convinced, it’s still gonna be at the top by the end of it. There’s no chance.”

As it turns out, Travis and Jason’s take also got the attention of none other than Erin Andrews. She took to the comments and wrote:

“Hahahahahha 100000 BS. I’m crying.”

Jumbotrons with volume meters have become quite a trend in recent years. More stadiums are boasting them like never before, adding to the crowd’s experience. However, if the NFL stars were to be believed, they are nothing more than the placebo effect. Then again, what is more important than the thrill of the fans?