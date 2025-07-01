“He DMed Her”: Dolphins QB Zach Wilson’s Mom Reveals How Tik tok Played a Role in Her Son’s Romance With Nicolette

Zach Wilson is starting a fresh chapter in Miami, both professionally and personally. The former Jets quarterback, now with the Dolphins, begins his new journey as a married man. After spending the past year in Denver, Wilson moved to Florida this offseason and tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno. The couple said “I do” in a lavish ceremony at New York’s iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral, followed by a glamorous celebration at the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center.

So, how did Zach and Nicolette first cross paths? According to Wilson’s mother, Lisa Wilson, it all started with a little help from social media. In a TikTok post, she shared that the app played matchmaker for the two. While Wilson did message Dellanno personally, the story began back in 2022 during his time with the Jets.

That summer, Wilson attended a Mets game at Citi Field with a few of his friends from Utah. While in the stands, his eyes landed on Nicolette, and there was an instant connection—love at first sight, as the story goes. One of his friends happened to recognize her from TikTok and pointed her out. Not wasting any time, the BYU alum looked her up on the app and slid into her DMs—and the rest, as they say, is history.

“How did they meet? Zach took his friends from home to a Mets game. Their eyes met. Zach‘s friend recognized [Dellanno] from, of all things, TikTok. Zach DMed her, the rest is history,” Zach’s mom revealed.

That moment at Citi Field kicked off their romance, and a year later, Zach Wilson proposed during a picturesque vacation in Italy. The couple didn’t wait long to take the next step, opting for a grand wedding celebration that matched the scale of their love story.

Wilson spared no expense, going all out for the ceremony and the reception. The bride and groom looked stunning, but it was Nicolette who truly stole the spotlight with her elegant bridal look.

She wore a silky, off-the-shoulder gown featuring a corseted bodice with delicate boning and mesh side panels. The dress was adorned with intricate floral patterns that extended from the upper bodice down into the skirt. The flowing train and a long veil added a classic, romantic touch to her ensemble.

Zach kept it traditional for the ceremony, donning a sharp black tuxedo with a matching black bow tie. But when it came time to party, the couple switched things up. Nicolette changed into a strapless, mermaid-style white gown, while Wilson traded his black suit jacket for a cream-colored one. They made their grand entrance to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You,” greeted by cheers from the crowd and a night full of celebration.