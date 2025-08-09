“We’re Not Greedy”: When Pardon My Take Hosts Candidly Demanded a $15 Million ‘Settlement’ from Josh Allen

The Bills took a calculated gamble when they drafted Josh Allen, even as many fans clamored for Josh Rosen. They believed Allen could be a special player who perfectly fit their system and Buffalo’s hard-nosed football culture. Last season, he proved exactly what he’s about: carrying the offense and winning the NFL MVP in the process. Determined to keep their franchise cornerstone happy, Buffalo decided to pay him again, even before his previous $43.05 million-a-year deal expired.

Advertisement

Allen signed a six-year extension worth $330 million, including a $147 million signing bonus. The contract has $250 million guaranteed, with $220 million coming in the first four years. His annual salary jumps from $43 million to a staggering $55 million.

But there’s a catch, or at least a running joke. Allen once promised the “Pardon My Take” crew that he’d give them 10 percent of his next contract. That would be around $15 million, and the crew was quick to remind him of it. Allen tried to play dumb, pretending he didn’t know which “next contract” they meant. Of course, they weren’t about to let him off that easily.

In the end, they reached a compromise. Instead of $15 million, Allen offered to take them on a shopping spree in downtown Buffalo. The crew, insisting they “aren’t greedy,” accepted, on the condition that he spend up to $50,000 on the group… and maybe just a little extra on top.

“$15 million. He must think that we forgot about this $15 million he owes us. You said 10 percent of your next contract, and we are being nice right now, actually, because we are doing just guaranteed money. $15 million cash or check, what do you want to do? We are not greedy because $50k in downtown Buffalo shopping spree for the boys is a nice little settlement. If you give $50k in store credit and then a little extra on top to wet the beak would be ok.”

Josh Allen will pocket $220 million in guaranteed money over the next four years, averaging $55 million annually, matching Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. He could have pushed for more to become the league’s highest-paid quarterback, but chose not to. Still, 2025 will bring him a hefty bump, with $58 million headed his way.

The pressure will be on him to deliver once again as one of the league’s highest-paid players and the reigning MVP. He is the only QB in the league with over five playoff wins but no Super Bowl appearances to his name. He would be looking to change that in the coming season. Buffalo hasn’t been to the Big Game since 1994.