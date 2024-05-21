Travis Kelce Expresses Slight ‘Bias’ Towards Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department

Travis Kelce has made his case as not only a proud boyfriend but also a proud Swiftie. His enthusiasm for Taylor Swift’s music has been caught on camera multiple times. However, when diving into his preferences among his girlfriend’s popular albums, the star tight end was quick to note that he is slightly biased toward the recently released ‘Tortured Poets Department’ album.

The three-time Super Bowl champ was recently interviewed during his event, Kelce Jam, where he spoke more about his career, hobbies, relationship with Taylor, and most importantly, which ‘Era’ on the ‘Tour’ is his favorite to watch. He initially revealed that he is quite a fan of 1989, but at the same time confessed that Taylor’s latest album, TTPD, was his favorite.

“I’m a big 1989 era but I’m not going to lie I might be a little biased towards the torture poet department just a little bit,” Travis said.

The reporter hinted that TTPD does contain a few songs about him, so the bias toward it was more than acceptable. Moreover, Kelce also expanded on which of his girlfriend’s songs he would want to be played at the Kelce Jam.

‘So High School’ was the first one that popped up in his mind, but the reporter added Alchemy and Fearless, which would surely get people pumped during the festival. The tight end also mentioned another song that would fit in well, which coincidentally is his niece’s favorite song.

Travis Kelce Reveals Wyatt’s Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Speaking like a proud uncle, Travis Kelce went on to mention that his niece’s favorite song that could feature at Kelce Jam was The Man. He thought that the song from the ‘Lover’ album would fit perfectly well into the festival.

Through this interview, Kelce showcased the way his interests have changed. After entering into a relationship with the pop star, it truly seems like the tight end is putting in the effort to learn about his girlfriend’s music. Moreover, he has also made a constant appearance at her concerts. And Taylor has been showcasing a similar understanding.

Despite her busy schedule, the pop star was a supportive pillar throughout the entire 2023 season. Moreover, ignoring all the criticism she faced, Swift made a bold and loud appearance at the most recent Super Bowl. She was expressive with her support, even connecting with Kelce’s mother in the stands.

Safe to say, the couple has become the ‘it’ couple in the NFL world, and the Swifties will only be asking for more when the 2024 season commences. Perhaps Taylor is Kelce and the Chiefs’ lucky charm, potentially leading to their three-peat.