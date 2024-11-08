mobile app bar

Travis Kelce Is On Path To Etch His Name In the History Books Of Tight Ends Against the Broncos

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Being a Chiefs fan must feel like the luckiest thing in the NFL right now. With an unbeaten streak of 8 games this season and a 14-game streak combined with the 2023 season, Andy Reid’s team is on fire. They are currently rummaging through the entire NFL roster with their wins and breaking records as they go by. And now, the Chiefs’ TE and one of the most famous football players in the world, Travis Kelce, is close to creating an outstanding record of his own.

As per a recent report, Travis is only 79 yards short of surpassing Antonio Gates, the former tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers, for the title of third-most receiving yards by a TE in NFL history.

He is sitting on a career total of 11,763 receiving yards against Gates’ 11,841. Seeing as how the Chiefs are gearing up to play against the Broncos on 11th November, he might just overtake the Chargers’ legend and move towards solidifying his own legacy.

Furthermore, Kelce has played a total of 19 times against the Broncos and has usually performed well. He has 116 catches for a total of 1,472 receiving yards against them and has recorded 6 touchdowns. Here’s the most interesting part (drumroll please), Kelce has an average of 77.5 receiving yards against the Broncos, which is coincidentally, the exact number to break Gates’ record.

While Kelce is a big part of the Chiefs’ roster, he hasn’t been able to put up a spectacular performance this season, much like his friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce has been rather disappointing this season

When it comes to the publicity or Kelce’s globally noticed relationship, the Chiefs’ tight end surpasses everyone else. But as far as his numbers on the gridiron stand, he’s yet to have a breakout this season. Throughout the span of the 8 games he’s played, Kelce has recorded only 435 receiving yards, an 8.4 average, and just 1 touchdown.

The Chiefs’ last game against the San Francisco 49ers was a highly awaited Super Bowl rematch and yet, Travis Kelce was more than forgetful during the showdown. He reeled in 4 catches for no more than 17 yards and showcased yet another disappointing performance. Moreover, the Chiefs’ offense has anyways been drastically underwhelming as compared to their defense this year, which has further strengthened the claims that they’re being “carried” by them.

