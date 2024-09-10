mobile app bar

Travis Kelce is “Surprised” That Brother Jason Didn’t Go “Shirtless” After Forgetting His Travel Bag

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce (Image- USA TODAY Sports)

After playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons, Jason Kelce made his debut in front of the camera on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” with peak Kelce energy. In fact, he showed up wearing a white shirt which he purchased at the mall because he left his well-packed travel bag in the truck.

As the ex-Eagles center joined the “Monday Night Countdown” crew—host Scott Van Pelt, NFL Analysts Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark—Van Pelt quipped about the shirt-related saga. Kelce didn’t miss a beat, saying:

“My belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but my tits are still struggling.”

Responding to Kelce, Van Pelt joked,

“The fact that a Hall of Fame center can shop at Lululemon, that’s big. That’s a big accomplishment.”

HILARIOUS would be an understatement when it comes to Kelce’s shenanigans.

Once the clip of Kelce’s debut on ESPN went viral, younger brother and Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce couldn’t resist jumping in and roasting him even more. The three-time Super Bowl champion reposted the clip on X, writing, “Surprised he bought a new one and didn’t just go shirtless.”

Well, this is the same old Jason Kelce who went shirtless at the Chiefs-Bills game in January to celebrate Travis’s touchdowns.

As fans went wild seeing the Chiefs star’s tweet, one fan reminded other NFL fans of this epic moment with a GIF of Jason going shirtless, writing, “You mean like this?”

Another fan wrote how it is more surprising to see Jason showing up wearing shoes because “the shirt was defo predictable.”

A third fan took a jab at the Eagles veteran saying how he should have brought a shirt one size larger.

Meanwhile, a different fan was concerned about some of Jason’s language on national TV.

Speaking of which, this is exactly why Jason Kelce is a fan favorite! The future Hall of Famer’s charm, wit, self-deprecating humor, and the right dose of weirdness can turn any situation into entertainment. As Jason is about to become a regular fixture on MNF, it would be fun to see more of his antics following his classic debut.

