Travis Kelce Joins the Chiefs Crew With a Special Post After His 7-0 Outing in Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! Unless you’re the Kansas City Chiefs. In this case, you get to celebrate your dominant win over the blabber-mouthed rivals for a few days to come. After more and more Chiefs players dished out the same medicine of mockery to the players of the Las Vegas Raiders, Travis Kelce also chose to hop on the trend and release a mild dig at the team.

At the moment, the Chiefs are the most successful team of the season with an unbeaten 7-0 record. While most of their wins have been explosive so far, their win against the Raiders meant a lot more to them, and especially to Patrick Mahomes, who was severely mocked by the Raiders’ players for having a voice similar to the popular cartoon, Kermit the Frog. As such, the revenge was served cold to the rivals, who lost the game by a score of 27-20 in their home stadium.

After Drue Tranquill made fun of the Raiders with his Instagram post, the TE of the Chiefs also joined in on the fun and posted pictures with his team. What’s interesting is that Kelce rarely posts photos of games, but this win against the Raiders was more than just a friendly competition but rather a personal match, with the stakes being bragging rights.

Though the Chiefs’ players seem to be enveloped in an inferno of hostility towards the Raiders, the first sparks were lit by Drue Tranquill, calling them out in the most hysterical way possible after the win.

Drue Tranquill has the last laugh over the Raiders’ comments on Mahomes

Remember the time when Kelce mocked Mahomes’ voice in an interview during the game? The friend and teammate claimed that he couldn’t hear Mahomes’ play due to his weird “voice thing”. It was a constantly running joke in the NFL and was funny until the Raiders’ players took it too far. They released a video of players using a Kermit the Frog doll and mocking Mahomes’ voice along with the usage of expletives. This moment didn’t sit right with the Chiefs.

Mahomes broke the record of the quarterback with the fastest 30,000 passing yards in response to the Raiders’ mockery. And he even reacted with laughing emojis when Tranquill took to Instagram to post photos of their win, and his caption read, “Kermit & the boys vibin’ out in Arrowhead West”. A perfect clapback after a perfect victory.

Despite Mahomes having a weak season, the Chiefs are still the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions, and it shows immaturity when opposing players hurl their jokes at the QB so quickly without realizing they’ll have to pay the bill soon. That is exactly what happened to the Raiders, and they have now become examples to other teams in the NFL that mock Mahomes’ voice rather than focusing on his talents.