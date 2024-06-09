Travis Kelce’s Latest Acting Gig Came With its Challenges, Thankfully The Chiefs TE is “Coachable”

Travis Kelce has been quite the entertainer. Whether it’s his antics on the football field celebrating or his humor on New Heights with his brother, the tight end has a natural flair for entertaining. And now he is on his way to entertain people in the conventional way: on the big screen. However, every new endeavor comes with its own challenges.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ Tight End’s latest undertaking is a role in Ryan Murphy’s FX horror series Grotesquerie. With the tight end gearing up to make his debut, he spoke about the kind of challenges he faced and his approach to an opportunity in acting.

Travis faced two major challenges in portraying his role. Firstly, he had difficulty in emulating the emotions a particular scene called for. Secondly, the tight end faced challenges in understanding how a scene might play out from the script onto the set.

However, while speaking to GMA, he made it clear that being an athlete comes with him being open to being coached. And that precise quality is what came in handy when he was acting for the FX show. He said, “It’s a challenge [but] I’m coachable, that’s one thing I know from being in sports.”

Interestingly, this is not the last time the athlete will be dabbling in acting work. He has long been interested in getting into show biz and he has a few projects in mind.

Travis Kelce on His Way to Tinseltown?

After making his football dreams come true in Kansas, will the TE head to the city of angels? Kelce has already showcased a flair for entertainment through his New Heights podcast. Alongside his brother, the Kelces’ podcast has become a huge success and Travis definitely wants more. While on the podcast with his brother, Kelce admitted that he is on the lookout for movie deals.

In fact, per Hollywood Reporter, Kelce has his mind set on Netflix’s upcoming film, Happy Gilmore 2. While on the podcast, he even said, “I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be a part of it any way I possibly can.” The tight end has long been a fan of Happy Gilmore and has even been spotted wearing merch in the past.

With his plans clear, Kelce is definitely making his dreams of being on the big screen come true. Alongside playing football, the tight end is gaining stardom for something entirely different. And with his athlete-like commitment and discipline, the sky is the limit for Kelce’s acting potential. With his upcoming project hitting the screens, the audience will also see the true acting prowess of Travis Kelce.