Travis Kelce Shares Oct 5 Birthday With Special Person From Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Life

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has been nothing short of a fairytale. From both of them being born in 1989 (also the title of Swift’s fifth album) to their iconic ‘Archer’ gestures, the ‘invisible string’ has been a glaring presence in the romance between the two.

As it turns out, there is another sweet coincidence that seems to tie them together. Not only were they born in the same year, but Travis was born on the same date (Oct 5) as Swift’s grandma Marjorie Finlay.

Fans might know how heavily inspired some of Swift’s discography has been by her grandmother. The song “Majorie” from Swift’s Evermore album also directly refers to her and tells her story.

Swift’s maternal grandmother, born in 1928 in Memphis, Tennessee was a classically trained virtuoso opera singer. Apart from this, she also ran her show called El Show Pan-Americano. She attended Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, a rather far-stretched but another connection with Travis, who plays for the KC Chiefs.

While Finlay’s accomplishments as an artist have gained recognition among fans, it is Taylor Swift’s love for her grandma that brought many music enthusiasts to tears. In her released song, “Marjorie,” the singer gave a heart-warming tribute to her grandma through lyrics and added Finley’s vocals to the track.

Style even reported that the singer broke down in tears when she performed this song in Arizona back in March. Even though the former opera singer wasn’t able to see Swift’s rise to fame, through her music and lyrics, the pop singer never fails to channel Finlay’s essence.

As Travis celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, Swift was unfortunately unable to be with him, but that didn’t dull the TE’s spirits, who attended the annual Kelce Car Jam in Missouri to celebrate.

How Travis celebrated his 35th birthday

Many Swift fans believed that the singer might give Kelce a pleasant surprise on October 5 in the form of a video release of her song “So High School.” Alas, this speculation did not come true.

However, as Kelce mentioned on Saturday, “She will not be here. I know she’s coming in for the game.” So, fans surely have something more than the game to look forward to on Monday.

This year, Travis Kelce’s birthday celebration witnessed the tight end attend the annual Kelce Car Jam in Missouri. The event not only recognized Kelce turning 35 but also amassed benefits for the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation.

The Kelce family made an appearance including Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce, and Kylie Kelce. The Chiefs QB and his bestie Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were also present at the event.

The energy and star-studded list was definitely the highlight of the show. However, it was Kelce’s 3-word request as a birthday gift that made the headlines. Addressing PEOPLE, the TE said, “Another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!”