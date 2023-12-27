Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s “I am a Gym Girl” Instagram Video Gets Flooded by Chiefs Fans; “He Was a Winner With You”

In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs’ unexpected 20-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the spotlight, oddly enough, shifted to Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce. Kayla, a fitness enthusiast and influencer, recently posted a video on Instagram showcasing her dedication to gym life. Clad in vibrant pink Fabletics gym wear, her post wasn’t just about fitness; it became a magnet for Chiefs fans’ comments and a subtle blend of admiration and nostalgia.

Advertisement

The video, an endorsement for Fabletics, featured Kayla humorously narrating her gym routine, emphasizing her commitment to fitness as a core part of her personality. The post captioned, “I’m a gym girl! ‍♀️ SET: @fabletics #fableticsambassador.” In video, Kayla can be seen stating, “I’m a gym girl, I take all my pics like this. I’m a gym girl I workout instead of going to therapy. I’m a gym girl, I make all my personality working out. I’m a gym girl I film all my glute exercises from back.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1SW0b8v4vl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

However, what captured equal attention were the comments flooding in from Chiefs fans. Post the Chiefs’ defeat, fans nostalgically reminisced over Kayla’s time with Kelce, with comments like “He was a winner with you” and “We miss you in Kansas City.” Some even blamed Kelce’s current form on his breakup with Kayla, with remarks labeling his current partner as a “succubus” affecting the team’s performance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1739565919775703320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Not all fans dwelled on the Chiefs or Kelce. Many admirers chose to focus solely on Kayla’s fitness journey and her stunning appearance. These comments highlighted her beauty and dedication to fitness, steering clear of any football-related discourse. The pattern of Chiefs fans hijacking Kayla’s posts has become a tiring routine, especially after major Chiefs games.

Despite her breakup with Kelce, Kayla continues to be unwittingly tied to his career highs and lows, showcasing the relentless nature of fan engagement in today’s digital age. Before his relationship with Taylor Swift, Kelce’s life was intertwined with Kayla’s.

Their breakup, laden with public speculation, hasn’t dimmed Kayla’s presence in the public eye. Her recent interaction on Kelce’s sister-in-law’s TikTok ignited online discussions, with some labeling her actions as desperate. However, such instances underscore the continuous, often unwelcome, spotlight she faces from fans and the media, despite distancing herself from Kelce.

Advertisement