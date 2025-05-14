mobile app bar

Paul George Cites LeBron James Example as Former LB Says, “Receivers and Corners Aren’t Scared of Travis Hunter”

Robert Gullo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter answers questions during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter answers questions during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter is set to make history this fall. The versatile wide receiver and cornerback was drafted second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.  In college, Hunter won the Heisman and was a unicorn, playing on both sides of the ball. He did so effectively, racking up over 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 36 tackles and four interceptions on defense. 

The Jaguars plan on playing him on both sides of the ball in his rookie debut. Being a unique athlete, Hunter has a lot of eyes and attention on him entering his rookie season. But he has yet to play a down. 

Speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George, George and former NFL players Channing Crowder and Ryan Clark spoke about how Hunter is viewed by his peers entering his rookie season. 

Crowder said that receivers and corners aren’t scared of Hunter. In reaction, George downplayed the concerns and added that it was a similar case as when LeBron James and other high-profile rookies entered the league. 

“That happens in any sport, regardless of who it is,” George said. “Bron comes in the league, I don’t think people was like, ‘Oh shi*t, here comes Bron.’ We know how good he is, we’ve heard of him, we’ve watched and followed him. Similar to Travis we’ve all got to follow his stardom.”

Agreeing to the take, Clark went on to ask his buddies if they have the mentality of thinking that rookies have to come prove themselves. In response, George detailed a Cooper Flagg analogy. Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will be tested in his first few games. 

George said that the veteran players in the league are going to study the rookies’ games while coming up with ways to defend/stop them. 

“Absolutely, at the end of the day it comes down to scouting report, right,” George said. “First week, Cooper Flagg come in the league, he’s gon’ be in all the action.” 

Meanwhile, George added that the league will find out soon if Flagg can defend in the NBA and wwhether or not Hunter can excel, trying to play as a two-way starter. 

Hunter’s unique position is a good reason for fans to tune in to the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ games next season. He has a chance to potentially change the way football players approach the game, potentially aspiring more athletes to be two-way starters. 

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

x-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these