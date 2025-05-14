Paul George Cites LeBron James Example as Former LB Says, “Receivers and Corners Aren’t Scared of Travis Hunter”

Travis Hunter is set to make history this fall. The versatile wide receiver and cornerback was drafted second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. In college, Hunter won the Heisman and was a unicorn, playing on both sides of the ball. He did so effectively, racking up over 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 36 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Advertisement

The Jaguars plan on playing him on both sides of the ball in his rookie debut. Being a unique athlete, Hunter has a lot of eyes and attention on him entering his rookie season. But he has yet to play a down.

Speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George, George and former NFL players Channing Crowder and Ryan Clark spoke about how Hunter is viewed by his peers entering his rookie season.

Crowder said that receivers and corners aren’t scared of Hunter. In reaction, George downplayed the concerns and added that it was a similar case as when LeBron James and other high-profile rookies entered the league.

“That happens in any sport, regardless of who it is,” George said. “Bron comes in the league, I don’t think people was like, ‘Oh shi*t, here comes Bron.’ We know how good he is, we’ve heard of him, we’ve watched and followed him. Similar to Travis we’ve all got to follow his stardom.”

Agreeing to the take, Clark went on to ask his buddies if they have the mentality of thinking that rookies have to come prove themselves. In response, George detailed a Cooper Flagg analogy. Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will be tested in his first few games.

George said that the veteran players in the league are going to study the rookies’ games while coming up with ways to defend/stop them.

“Absolutely, at the end of the day it comes down to scouting report, right,” George said. “First week, Cooper Flagg come in the league, he’s gon’ be in all the action.”

Meanwhile, George added that the league will find out soon if Flagg can defend in the NBA and wwhether or not Hunter can excel, trying to play as a two-way starter.

Hunter’s unique position is a good reason for fans to tune in to the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ games next season. He has a chance to potentially change the way football players approach the game, potentially aspiring more athletes to be two-way starters.