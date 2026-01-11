Buffalo Bills Latest Injury Update ft. Josh Allen and Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the playoffs today. It is an important clash for everyone involved, but especially for Josh Allen. This could be his best opportunity to win a Super Bowl with none of the usual AFC heavyweights in the fray. No Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow. Allen needs to get off on the right foot.

Advertisement

We say that figuratively, and literally. Ian Rapoport reports ahead of the game that Allen has been playing on an injured foot throughout the second half of the season.

The Bills QB is dealing with a bone issue on the outside portion of his foot. The good news is that it is strictly a pain tolerance issue, and there is no risk of re-injury.

“My understanding is that foot injury is as good as it’s been in some time. He aggravated an old bone issue on the side of his foot. It is a pain tolerance issue, but most importantly, no risk of further re-injury,” Rapoport reported on NFL Gameday.

It sounds like the stars are already aligning for the Bills with the positive injury report. But let’s be honest, unless he was on crutches, there was no way Allen was going to miss this game. As mentioned, this Wild Card showdown could be the start of the biggest stretch of games in his life.

A big question leading up to the Bills vs. Jags game, though, is who will step up for the Bills at receiver. It has been a weak spot all season, as Allen has been making things work with what he has been given. But one player who could make a difference is tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has dealt with his own injury issues this season.

According to NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe, Kincaid has been managing a knee injury for the better part of the season. But today, he feels more ready to go than ever.

“He could require offseason surgery. But Kincaid told me he feels pretty good on that knee this week, the best he has in a while. The Bills are expecting him to make an impact against a tough Jags defense, but one that has struggled versus top tight ends,” Wolfe reported.

Keep an eye on Dalton Kincaid as the Bills receiver stepping up for Josh Allen. Kincaid tells me his injured knee feels pretty good, best it has in a while. More ahead of Bills vs. Jaguars for @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay: pic.twitter.com/WVDjl706jM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 11, 2026

It sounds like Allen and company are ready to go to battle. No major injury to hold them back. What a big moment they have built up to all season. It will be interesting to see if they come out of the gates swinging or if they let the pressure get to them. After all, Jacksonville is no pushover. Yet they are also used to devastating losses throughout their franchise history.

Who knows who is going to win this contest? One could flip a coin, and it would be a better decision than making a pick based on analysis. But we will give it a shot.

Jacksonville definitely has the advantage, personnel-wise. However, with Allen, the former MVP, Buffalo is capable of anything. At the end of the day, it might come down to the defenses that decide this one. And right now, the Jags have a better one than the Bills. Give us Jacksonville to win in a tight contest that comes down to the wire, 28-24.