“The Same Guy Everyone Hates On”: Fans React to Arch Manning’s Effort to Provide Flood Relief to Central Texas Communities

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Image Credit: © Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The flooding in Texas has gone from disaster to complete devastation over the past few days. The death toll has now climbed to over 100, and many are still missing and unaccounted for. Notably, five children and one counselor remain missing from the Camp Mystic summer camp. That’s why Texas native Arch Manning is stepping up and donating to the cause, and he’s encouraging others to do the same.

Advertisement

Other former and current players have come forward to provide support for the communities that have been affected by the tragedy. Troy Aikman, for instance, came out and asked for the nation’s thoughts and prayers. Additionally, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans pooled together $500k to donate to relief efforts. Several other teams from other sports have stepped in to help out as well.

Now, Arch Manning is also taking the initiative, encouraging fans to donate to the relief fund. Here’s what the Longhorns QB had to say in a short reel he posted on Instagram:

“Hey, everyone, this is Arch Manning. The flooding in central Texas has devastated communities and caused enormous losses. My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected. Please join me in donating to the 4 organizations below, providing vital support as recovery efforts get underway. Thank you,” Arch said on his Instagram.

Underneath the video, Arch linked the Kerr County flood relief fund, Texas Search and Rescue, Mercy Chefs, and the United Cajun Navy. All are making concerted efforts to locate missing people and provide food and support to those who lost their homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arch Manning (@archmanning)

In reaction to the post, fans praised Arch for stepping up with compassion and leadership.

“This the same guy everyone hates on and trashes lol??? Generational QB1,” one wrote.

“Leadership on and off,” another commented.

“We appreciate you,” a user penned.

All in all, it was thoughtful of Arch to provide links for those who may not know how to help. Most people in America can only sit by and watch as the horror unfolds, so it’s encouraging to know there’s a way we can contribute.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and communities affected by the Texas floods. What started as a semi-catastrophe has now turned into a full-blown disaster. It’s truly heartbreaking to see what some are going through. Hopefully, we can all come together and find a way to get through these tough times.