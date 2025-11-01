mobile app bar

Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Reacts to Claims That She Took a Jab at Taylor Swift With Her Halloween Costume

Reese Patanjo
Published

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole is once again making headlines for what many believe was a subtle jab at her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce. How and when? She recently wore a Halloween costume that some think not only threw shade at her ex but also addressed questions about her feelings toward his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Nicole looked absolutely stunning in sparkling lingerie as she channeled pop icon Toni Braxton for the holiday. She even went on to recreate some scenes from the hit music video, “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” in that outfit, complete with studio lights, backups, and all the works.

Naturally, fans linked the post to Swift and Kelce, calling it a dig at the couple, especially because of the featured lyrics from the song, “Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?” and “Do you know he begged to stay with me? He wasn’t man enough for me.”

At first glance, the lyrics do seem like a direct response to Swift’s recent hit song “Opalite.” In that track, she sings, “You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone. You were in it for real, she was in her phone. And you were just a pose.”

Nicole, however, later shared on her Instagram Story that for this Halloween, she was torn between “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and another Toni Braxton song, “Please.” She also posted a clip of lyrics from that song, saying, “And he knows whatever he wants (that I’m with it). And he knows the perfect place (to come get it). And he knows that every woman is in me.”

We may never truly know if Nicole was taking a shot at her ex. She has been outspoken about her previous relationship with Travis, and given the lyrics she chose to feature, they certainly seemed pointed.

However, this morning, Nicole re-shared some photos from her Halloween night last year. In them, she wears another stunning outfit, this time performing as another hit pop singer, Ciara. She also recreated parts of the music video “Ride.” It appears she simply has a passion for dressing as musical artists for Halloween and using it as an opportunity to recreate music videos she loves.

“Halloween… My annual excuse to live out my performing arts dreams. Until next time,” Nicole clarified on her IG story.

At the end of the day, though, it’s hard not to connect Nicole’s other posts to Swift and Kelce. It seems as though she’s trying to show that she is completely over her ex. But the more she tries to do that, the more it seems like she very much isn’t over Travis, and that she’s jealous of his big-time relationship with a pop superstar. Which is very understandable. 

