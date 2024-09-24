Commanders Take Shots at Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt on Social Media After Upset Win

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

It seemed like Cam Taylor-Britt’s trash talk was all the Washington Commanders needed as motivation this week. Jayden Daniels led the team to a 38-33 win over Cincinnati, silencing all naysayers. Well, the foundation of this competitive rivalry was laid before the game when the Bengals CB’s comments stirred up quite a bit of attention.

Taylor-Britt threw shade at Washington’s rookie quarterback, saying the team doesn’t “make [him] do a lot.” He even called OC Kliff Kingsbury’s squad a “nice college offense.”

He further added:

“They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense, [Kliff] Kingsbury, the OC, so they love to move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he’s only throwing short routes, some intermediate stuff, quick throws.”

Little did Taylor-Britt know that his comments would soon backfire after the rookie quarterback balled out against the Bengals on the road. He completed 21 out of 23 passes for 254 yards, scoring two touchdowns with no interceptions.

The No. 2 pick also set a record with his 91.3 completion percentage, the best by a rookie having thrown at least 20 passes in a game. In celebration of their second win this season, the franchise posted a message on social media referencing Taylor-Britt’s remark:

Not bad for a college offense pic.twitter.com/rkPH53bUzA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2024

While the Commanders’ fans had a field day roasting Taylor-Britt, the CB himself didn’t seem to regret his comments. The Bengals head coach, however, holds a contrasting opinion.

Taylor-Britt doesn’t regret his comments

When asked by one reporter if he still stands by his “college offense” statement, the Bengals star replied, “No ma’am, I do not regret it.”

The star cornerback also added that he didn’t mean anything malicious with his comment, and believes that the entire thing was stretched out. Additionally, Taylor-Britt acknowledged that he and his Bengals lost the game, so he will eat his words for it.

“Yes, I can eat my words most definitely. We did take an L today. (But) It was sort of a college offense. Very quick, quick throws.”

However, the Bengals head coach did not appreciate the CB’s comments at all. Zac Taylor believes that a sportsman should praise the opposing teams and not take unnecessary ‘shots.’

He further commended the Commanders’ performance during the post-game conference, saying,

“We praise our own team. We praise the other team. We don’t need to take shots like that. That team hasn’t punted in two weeks. They’ve scored on every single possession the last two weeks.”

#Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Cam Taylor-Britt shouldn’t have made the comments he did last week. “We don’t need to take shots like that. That team has not punted in two weeks.”pic.twitter.com/cM0AVZvE2K https://t.co/gqt4p56Ddf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2024

The Commanders, led by Daniels, delivered a stellar performance this Monday. And who knows? Maybe Taylor-Britt’s pre-game comments were the fuel needed for the fire!