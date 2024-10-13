Trevor Lawrence Pleased With Jaguars’ Early Arrival in London Due to Hurricane Milton

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hair flows as he runs prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars arrived to London later than expected on Friday due to Hurricane Milton for their clash against the Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the quarterback didn’t appear too concerned about the situation. Rather satisfied with the timing, he shed light on the team’s practice against Chicago. “Hope everyone is safe in Florida. No one can control that. I thought it worked out timing wise, decent for us,” he remarked.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Lawrence also spoke about the QB-WR dynamics. He acknowledged the fast-pace of the league, especially inside the pocket. Thus, according to the quarterback, the timing forms the most crucial part of the game. He said:

“The timing is so important and that’s so what chemistry is. It’s just the timing with your receivers, talking through every different possible scenario and look that they could see. And the more that you can think the same, the more success you are gonna have.”

Lawrence further admitted that the key is to attack every year and not take anything for granted. His words “we are here to win” resonated with the team’s spirit as they aim to continue their winning streak after a disappointing start to the season at 1-4.

The Jaguars did face an initial hiccup in the form of “slightly delayed schedule.” It looked like the team might face major issues adjusting to the time and preparation-wise, but they seem to be regulating well.

Lawrence voices a strong mentality ahead of the Bears clash

Unlike the Jaguars, the Bears opted for an earlier departure to London. They have been in the city since Tuesday, giving players more rest and time to adjust to the six-hour time difference from Chicago. During the presser, Trevor Lawrence was questioned about this variance.

The professional firmly acknowledged that none of these factors matter once the players step onto the field. While traveling does make one a little sluggish, Lawrence voiced that ultimately they are just there to play and win. He added:

“None of that matters once you step foot on the field. That is the kind of travel arrangements we chose, that is kind of how we have always done it. We have trust and faith in our process and how we do it. There are no excuses come Sunday.”

The quarterback also acknowledged the role of Brian Thomas Jr. in the team. His ability to fit into the team and adjust to the game well really seemed to have impressed Lawrence. On the other hand, coach Pederson’s game plan also looked simple.

He said, “The bottom line is when you get there, you still have to get acclimated, keep the guys rolling Friday and Saturday, and get ready for the game on Sunday.” Additionally, the Jags are quite familiar with the British terrain, having played there last season as well. They hold a 6-5 record in London.

Lawrence and Co. will look to capitalize on this advantage. After all, like the quarterback pointed out, they are focusing “one game at a time” to build on the momentum.