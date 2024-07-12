Trevor Lawrence Will Prove Worthy of His $275 Million Contract Extension: Emmanuel Acho

Trevor Lawrence stands amongst the giants as one of the highest-paid NFL players after signing a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sportac reveals that the deal includes $200 million in guaranteed money and a $37.5 million signing bonus. However, the contract will take effect in 2026 because the Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option for next season.

Since teams expect players to perform according to their contracts, the Jaguars envision great things from Lawrence in the future. While the former Clemson standout already had a playoff victory in his books, he should do more to prove his worth. On that note, FS1’s Emmanuel Acho believes the 2022 Pro Bowler will live up to his contract because of his innate talent and the offensive genius of head coach Doug Pederson.

“Trevor Lawrence is a good quarterback. I believe he has all of the tools to be a great quarterback. Doug Pederson can turn a good quarterback like Nick Foles into a great quarterback, at least for a moment. He can turn a talented quarterback into an MVP-caliber quarterback for a season.”

Despite changing quarterbacks from Carson Wentz to Nick Foles, Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. In Jacksonville, Pederson transformed a 3-14 team to a 9-8 division winner and a Wild Card win. They maintained the same record last season but did not qualify for the playoffs.

With more experience under his belt, the Jaguars envision Lawrence to help deliver the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. More football wisdom should help him guide the Jaguars to victory against the AFC’s top teams.

Former NFL WR Doesn’t Believe in Trevor Lawrence

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones disagrees with Acho, saying that the Jaguars won’t get the upside they are looking for from Lawrence, which is the basis for making him one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks. Jones mentioned that Lawrence’s numbers are comparable to what Daniel Jones and Gardner Minshew have done in their careers. Likewise, Jones doesn’t believe Lawrence makes around him better, unlike what Burrow has done with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“When you turn on the tape, it’s not like he’s making everybody around him better like he’s that type of franchise quarterback like the Joe Burrow when he came in and took the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, then an AFC Championship, made everybody around him better.”

At least the parameters are there to convince Jones that Trevor Lawrence can play according to his lucrative contract. If he can bring the Jaguars a Vince Lombardi title throughout the deal, Jones and everyone who agrees with him will keep quiet because Lawrence earned his keep.

Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done because, in their division alone (AFC South), he must compete with 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. Lawrence might face Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs if he surpasses that gauntlet.

That uphill battle would leave critics silent if Lawrence conquers them all to win a Super Bowl. Therefore, the road to proving his worth as the highest-paid quarterback starts in 2024, wherein they are tied for the eighth-toughest regular season schedule based on their opponents’ 2023 records.