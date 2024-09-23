mobile app bar

Trey McBride Concussion: Injury Expert Delivers Crucial Update on Cardinals TE’s Chances of Playing Next Week

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85). Credit- Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinals came out of game week 3 with a double blow. Aside from another loss for the season, star Tight End Trey McBride exited the game with a concussion.

He took a ferocious helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter with Lions safety Brian Branch and was taken out for the concussion protocol. Injury expert Dr Jesse Morse delivered his crucial verdict on his injury and things look slightly optimistic.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Dr Morse discussed the protocol for his return to the team ahead of game week 4. He believes it is a waiting situation when it comes to McBride. Doc stated that there is a 75-80% chance he’ll be ready for the next game.

Per him, the protocol is a minimum of five days so he cannot return to a full practice before next Friday. He can take part in a limited practice on Thursday. Things will be optimistic if the Tight End manages to practice on Thursday, but anything short of that is a bad sign.

 

McBride is one of the best TEs in the league and a key piece of that Cardinals offense which doesn’t have many. Elijah Higgins will step in for him if he doesn’t recover on time. He has 4 receptions for 41 yards this season.

In Trey’s absence, the rookie Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson, and Greg Dortch will have to carry the load. Given the Tua Tagavailoa situation, Arizona should play it safe and not rush him back into the starting eleven.

McBride wasn’t the only player who left with an injury as a few others might be looking to spend some time on the sidelines.

It was an injury-prone day for the Arizona Cardinals

Injuries keep piling up for the Cardinals as lost a few of their starters against the Lions. As reported by Cardswire, aside from Trey McBride, their DL Justin Jones also exited the game with a triceps injury which is a worrying sign as the club lost a few players with these kinds of injuries last season.

Khyiris Tonga is another casualty on that defensive line which is looking quite thin now. He suffered a knee injury in the second half and didn’t come back for the 4th Quarter. Offensive Right Tackle Jackson Barton had a good outing but left the game with a toe injury. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the match, unable to put weight on his right foot.

The Cardinals after easily dispatching the Rams last week 41-10, had another mediocre outing. Kyler Murray struggled yet again, throwing a pick. The run game was yet again non-existent. They face a struggling Commanders side next week before traveling to the west coast to face the 49ers.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these