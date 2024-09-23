Trey McBride Concussion: Injury Expert Delivers Crucial Update on Cardinals TE’s Chances of Playing Next Week

The Cardinals came out of game week 3 with a double blow. Aside from another loss for the season, star Tight End Trey McBride exited the game with a concussion.

He took a ferocious helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter with Lions safety Brian Branch and was taken out for the concussion protocol. Injury expert Dr Jesse Morse delivered his crucial verdict on his injury and things look slightly optimistic.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Dr Morse discussed the protocol for his return to the team ahead of game week 4. He believes it is a waiting situation when it comes to McBride. Doc stated that there is a 75-80% chance he’ll be ready for the next game.

Per him, the protocol is a minimum of five days so he cannot return to a full practice before next Friday. He can take part in a limited practice on Thursday. Things will be optimistic if the Tight End manages to practice on Thursday, but anything short of that is a bad sign.

Trey McBride Suffered a concussion I discussed it here pic.twitter.com/C9JkdsIjUs — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 23, 2024

McBride is one of the best TEs in the league and a key piece of that Cardinals offense which doesn’t have many. Elijah Higgins will step in for him if he doesn’t recover on time. He has 4 receptions for 41 yards this season.

In Trey’s absence, the rookie Marvin Harrison, Michael Wilson, and Greg Dortch will have to carry the load. Given the Tua Tagavailoa situation, Arizona should play it safe and not rush him back into the starting eleven.

McBride wasn’t the only player who left with an injury as a few others might be looking to spend some time on the sidelines.

It was an injury-prone day for the Arizona Cardinals

Injuries keep piling up for the Cardinals as lost a few of their starters against the Lions. As reported by Cardswire, aside from Trey McBride, their DL Justin Jones also exited the game with a triceps injury which is a worrying sign as the club lost a few players with these kinds of injuries last season.

Khyiris Tonga is another casualty on that defensive line which is looking quite thin now. He suffered a knee injury in the second half and didn’t come back for the 4th Quarter. Offensive Right Tackle Jackson Barton had a good outing but left the game with a toe injury. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the match, unable to put weight on his right foot.

The Cardinals after easily dispatching the Rams last week 41-10, had another mediocre outing. Kyler Murray struggled yet again, throwing a pick. The run game was yet again non-existent. They face a struggling Commanders side next week before traveling to the west coast to face the 49ers.