Tua Tagovailoa Injury: While Mike McDaniel Expects His QB to Come Back in 2024, Insider Advises Against It

Tua Tagovailoa

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field with training staff after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Dolphins need their QB back. Tua Tagovailoa will be eligible to return in Week 8. While HC Mike McDaniel did not commit to him returning to the field as soon as he is eligible, he did say that the QB could make a full return this year. That, according to Mike Florio, is not a great idea.

Tua has been on injured reserve for the past four weeks due to the concussion he sustained on September 12. It was the third reported concussion of his career. His history with concussions and the severity of the one he suffered that day have compelled many to advise him to retire. But Florio thinks just letting him sit out this season should be enough.

According to Florio, the Fins’ 2024 season is in shambles anyway, and there’s not much Tua will be able to do even if he returns:

“There’s a point where you just say, ‘there’s no reason to put him back on the field…’ Get him through the season, make a decision after the season, without the urgency of a game or a season riding on it.”

Florio isn’t really optimistic about the Dolphins’ season and hence thinks it’s advisable that Tua take the rest of the season off. Especially, if backup quarterback Tyler Huntley can’t win more games for Miami.

The Fins are now 2-3 in the season, and their star-studded offense with Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane, and Jaylen Waddle has sputtered with Skylar Thompson and Huntley at quarterback.

Huntley was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and started his first game two weeks later. In his two games, he has thrown for 290 yards, with no touchdowns, and an interception. There’s been a lack of chemistry with him and the WRs but that is a given considering his unfamiliarity with the offense.

However, the bye week has given him a chance to familiarize himself with the offense, and according to McDaniel, things are looking optimistic.

