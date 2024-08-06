“It’s Well Deserved”: Rival CB Sauce Gardner Backs Tyreek Hill as the Best Player In the League

Tyreek Hill has been crowned the best player in the NFL according to the league’s annual “NFL Top 100” list, and it’s sparked a heated debate. Many believe that Patrick Mahomes, Hill’s former quarterback, and the reigning superstar, deserved the top spot more. While it’s hard to argue with the kind of resume that Mahomes has, it seems like Hill’s performances swayed many in the NFL to give him a spot over the Chiefs QB, and that includes Sauce Gardner.

Advertisement

While some might be scratching their heads, New York Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner was quick to back Hill as the league’s best player. Speaking on the subject on Good Morning Football, Gardner said,

“I think it’s well deserved. You know, you’ve got defenses out there that have to change their whole scheme because of him. He’s been around for a minute, and he’s a guy that’s hard to guard. You know he’s going to present a challenge every time. And like I said, I think he deserves it.”

As a player who has gone up against @cheetah, @iamSauceGardner thinks the No. 1 ranking is well deserved @gmfb pic.twitter.com/OiuDaAkYOv — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 5, 2024

Hill’s stats back up Gardner’s praise to an extent. Since his trade to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Hill has continued to impress, catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year with Miami.

In 2023, he took his game to another level, snagging 119 passes for a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards and tying for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 13. Such performances made Hill the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of 1,700 receiving yards.

Not bad for someone who many thought was leaving his best years behind when he moved from the Chiefs and Mahomes to the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Moreover, Hill’s recognition as the league’s best player isn’t just about stats—it’s about his game-changing presence on the field, and he knows it enough to defend his top spot even publically.

Hill Claps Back At Doubters with Humor

Even before the season sees Tyreek Hill making headlines on the field again, he’s taking the spotlight with his roaring takes on X. The Miami Dolphins star is about to become a father again, and, of course, some fans couldn’t resist using this as an opportunity to poke fun at him. One fan took a jab at Hill, commenting, “#1 at getting someone pregnant maybe.” But Cheetah didn’t let it slide. He clapped back, writing, “I know you hot when you talking about personal things it’s okay bro .”

I know you hot when you talking about personal things it’s okay bro https://t.co/KB6N21PezW — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 3, 2024

Meanwhile, NFL analyst Nick Wright, known for his straightforward takes, revealed what he thought about the rankings. He pointed out the surprising fact that the top three players on the list were all ranked ahead of Patrick Mahomes, the 2-time MVP, 3-time Super Bowl Champion, and 3-time Super Bowl MVP. Wright’s comment was laced with disbelief, but Hill defended himself with a bitter joke, “Go cry on set tomorrow .”

Go cry on set Tomorrow https://t.co/1E3t0cruwK — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 3, 2024

Well, from what we have seen so far, Tyreek Hill does know how to keep things entertaining. Well, whatever he chooses to do next, it isn’t hard to bet that it will be headline-worthy!