“Like You & Kobe Bryant Had a Love Child”: Jason Kelce’s Hilarious Take on Fan-Made Travis Kelce Art Sets the Internet Ablaze

Travis Kelce, known for his remarkable football skills on the field and his enjoyable personality off the field, has earned the love of fans, including pop sensation Taylor Swift. With his fan base expanding each day, a special moment arrived when a supporter expressed admiration by creating a portrait of his favorite tight end. However, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, couldn’t help but describe it as wildly surprising.

In a recent “New Heights” podcast episode, Jason Kelce shared a Reddit post from a fan with Travis. The fan admitted drawing a portrait of the Chiefs TE and admitted his friends thought it resembled rapper Drake more than Travis. Jason then displayed the portrait on-screen, capturing Travis’ priceless shocked reaction.

Travis Kelce reacting to the art, exclaimed, “What is this? What are we doing?” However, Jason joining in gave a more interesting take on how his portrait actually looked like. The Eagles center humorously stated, “Looks like you and Kobe Bryant had like a love child that was painted by Van Gaugh.” Travis still surprised, commented that he in the portrait looked more like a character from the 1985 Adventure comedy movie “The Goonies.”

Despite the surprise, they didn’t take it seriously and found humor in the situation. The older brother appreciated the artwork, and Travis agreed, saying, “Yeah, it’s not bad. It’s art, through the eyes of the beholder. The best portrait we have seen yet.”

The artwork not only brought laughter to the Kelce brothers but also entertained their fans. They joined in the fun by posting hilarious comments on the post.

A fan stated, “Still looks better than Travis’s rookie card”

Another one wrote, “Travis and Kobe love child made me snort!!! “

A social media user wrote, “Ahahahahaha, I fucking love these guys”

Someone else said, “Imagine your “art” was so “great” and Travis was so “enthusiastic” and “appreciated it” so much that they made a youtube short devoted to it.”

A different user mentioned, “At least he gave you nice teeth”

Throughout the segment, the Kelce brothers had a blast. Shocked and surprised, they couldn’t stop laughing. “New Heights,” their podcast, has truly elevated their entertainment game, and fans can’t get enough of what these two talented brothers are doing. Not only top players in the league, but they’ve also become fantastic entertainers.

Kylie Kelce Opens Up About Jason’s Wild Celebrations

Jason Kelce is making waves lately, grabbing all the attention with his fun-loving personality. The Eagles player didn’t hold back in critiquing the art, much like his fearless shirtless celebrations last week. Everyone shared their thoughts on Kelce going shirtless, and now his wife Kylie Kelce, who was right there observing it all, has opened up about Kelce’s wild celebration.

Buffalo Bills fans are quite infamous for their table-smashing antics and lively tailgates. Kylie revealed that Jason had planned to fully immerse himself in the Buffalo Bills fan experience. We witnessed him crashing a Bills Mafia tailgate. However, his desire to smash a table before the Bills game couldn’t come true because, despite his best efforts, he couldn’t find one to break.

Furthermore, about Jason going shirtless and leaping from his VIP suite to join the fans, Kylie shared that the first time he jumped, she was okay with it and even a bit proud. However, as he continued to jump a second and third time, she just wished he would return to the suite.

His actions were causing trouble for the security personnel already trying to calm the crowd. She mentioned that Jason was initially hyped up to experience the table-smashing part, but when that didn’t happen, he redirected that energy to celebrate after his little brother scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship game, setting the stage for a potential larger celebration by Jason Kelce. His brother, Travis Kelce, will be up against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. The AFC Title game is set for 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on CBS.