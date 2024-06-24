Tyreek Hill Rejects Media’s New Comparisons Between Budding Wideouts

McConkey slipped under the radar and was drafted 34th overall in the 2nd round. Although he wasn’t prolific throughout college, he played an essential role during Georgia’s National Championships. He is a terrific route runner and has stood out this off-season during spring workouts. He could also return punts just like he did for UGA.

Travis Hunter, a dual threat as a wide receiver and defensive back, impressed last season for the Buffaloes. Returning for another season as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Hunter is projected as a first-round pick, though scouts prefer him as a receiver. While comparisons could be made between McConkey and Hunter, they have different profiles. Hunter is most likely to play as a DB in the NFL.

Just as tight ends have started their own university where they spend time together, relaxing and practicing, receivers need to do the same. Hill, who has shown support for the receivers, is now rallying behind the idea of a wideout get-together.

Tyreek Hill Rallies Behind Wide Reciever Uni

A few days ago, AJ Brown tweeted about the need for the wideouts to link up. He mentioned that the tight ends are forming a university and getting together on the weekend, with even DBs and pass-rushers having their own gatherings.

Brown feels it’s high time for the receivers to do the same- put their egos aside, and learn from each other. He emphasized that he respects everyone and is willing to put in the work with anyone. Hill took to X to rally behind Brown’s idea, showing support and enthusiasm to make it happen. He stated simply,” Let’s Go Bro.”

It will be interesting to see the receivers link up for a meet. This could be especially beneficial for young WRs and rookies, who could watch and learn from league veterans with years of experience.