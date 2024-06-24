Tyreek Hill Rejects Media’s New Comparisons Between Budding Wideouts

Whenever two young prospects enter the scene, fans and media often feel compelled to compare them, frequently putting down one to elevate the other. However, Tyreek Hill believes this is unnecessary, especially for receivers who are just starting out in the NFL or are hoping to make it.
A video comparing the footwork of newly drafted Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey and Colorado Buffaloes’s wideout/ CB Travis Hunter has been making the rounds on the internet. In the video, the former UGA wideout appears to have faster and more nimble footwork, making Hunter seem significantly slower in comparison.
However, the video irked Tyreek Hill, who took to X to share his thoughts on the comparison. He stated that there was no need for such comparisons, as both players are equally talented. He wrote,
McConkey slipped under the radar and was drafted 34th overall in the 2nd round. Although he wasn’t prolific throughout college, he played an essential role during Georgia’s National Championships. He is a terrific route runner and has stood out this off-season during spring workouts. He could also return punts just like he did for UGA.
Travis Hunter, a dual threat as a wide receiver and defensive back, impressed last season for the Buffaloes. Returning for another season as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Hunter is projected as a first-round pick, though scouts prefer him as a receiver. While comparisons could be made between McConkey and Hunter, they have different profiles. Hunter is most likely to play as a DB in the NFL.
Just as tight ends have started their own university where they spend time together, relaxing and practicing, receivers need to do the same. Hill, who has shown support for the receivers, is now rallying behind the idea of a wideout get-together.
Tyreek Hill Rallies Behind Wide Reciever Uni
A few days ago, AJ Brown tweeted about the need for the wideouts to link up. He mentioned that the tight ends are forming a university and getting together on the weekend, with even DBs and pass-rushers having their own gatherings.
Brown feels it’s high time for the receivers to do the same- put their egos aside, and learn from each other. He emphasized that he respects everyone and is willing to put in the work with anyone. Hill took to X to rally behind Brown’s idea, showing support and enthusiasm to make it happen. He stated simply,” Let’s Go Bro.”
It will be interesting to see the receivers link up for a meet. This could be especially beneficial for young WRs and rookies, who could watch and learn from league veterans with years of experience.