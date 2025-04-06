Tyreek Hill Weighs In on Micah Parsons and Darius Slayton’s Heated Debate Over Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is yet again under the scanning eye of the NFL Twitter community. This time, it’s because people noticed he pats the ball before he throws it. Giants receiver Darius Slayton initially defended the tendency before Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons scoffed at the receiver’s analysis. This led to Tyreek Hill stepping in to break up the online tussle between the two.

Let’s start from the beginning — Shedeur put on a show at the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day. He showcased his accuracy by tossing just four incomplete passes out of 69 attempts and displayed impressive arm talent with deep throws. It all but confirmed what we already knew — that he’s really good.

But NFL analyst John Frascella was quick to point out that Shedeur tends to tap the ball before he throws it. Frascella advised him to correct the habit, or else NFL defenders would be breaking on his passes early.

And that’s when Darius Slayton stepped in and defended Shedeur. After all, he could be his teammate quite soon enough.

“Tom Brady literally the king of getting the ball out fast, patted the ball when he threw. So actually no patting the ball is not the difference,” Slayton tweeted.

Slayton also stated that if defenders always broke on a ball pat, then defensive backs would all have 8+ interceptions a season. Essentially, he argued that defenders aren’t consistently good enough to recognize a ball pat and capitalize on it with an interception.

Tom Brady literally the king of getting the ball out fast patted the ball when he threw. So actually no patting the ball is not the difference. https://t.co/OSUkYHlg4P — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) April 5, 2025

Micah Parsons then clapped back at Slayton. He scoffed back in Slayton’s direction for mentioning Shedeur alongside the GOAT.

“Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to sanders is why I’ll never entertain a football conversation with you!! Like what are we doing here??” Parsons wrote.

Nonetheless, Slayton put forth a solid argument. Every QB has their flaws and tendencies — it’s how they turn those flaws into advantages that separates the good from the great.

Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to sanders is why I’ll never entertain a football conversation with you!! Like what are we doing here?? https://t.co/3EH9bIlaPD — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 6, 2025

All the noise eventually made its way to Tyreek Hill’s feed, prompting him to fire shots at both debaters in an effort to shut the exchange down.

“Two Adidas guys arguing for what !!!” Hill tweeted.

It was a funny response from Hill. He essentially pointed out how the two are teaming up with the same brand, acting like teammates, yet still arguing online over nothing.

We hate to mention that Slayton is actually signed with Nike. Parsons is an Adidas athlete, though.

Two adidas guys arguing for what !!! https://t.co/MqeScWQoaD — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2025

Fans reacted to Hill’s funny post hastily. “Slayton just trying to get on his future qbs good side lol,” one wrote, while another chimed in, “Micah right tho.”

One user bluntly roasted Parsons: “Cause Micah is a brain dead moron, who thinks madden makes him a football historian but didn’t even know that Dan Marino was from Pennsylvania.”

While a final netizen penned, “Just Micah looking for attention again lol I mean afterall he is a cowboy, attention is must lol.”

Just Micah looking for attention again lol I mean afterall he is a cowboy, attention is must lol — cowboys (@cowboyspurss) April 6, 2025

All in all, this is exactly why most top prospects don’t display their talents at the NFL Combine anymore. Because the only thing that can come out of it is negativity. Shedeur put on a show during his Pro Day, yet people are now starting to nitpick at his tendencies. It’s almost like they’re acting like these things can’t be corrected with professional coaching.

Let’s all take a chill pill and stop overthinking Shedeur as a prospect. Look at what he’s put on tape rather than trying to find issues within his game. He’s already fallen to the 20s on some NFL scouts’ draft boards. It’s insane. We could be looking at the next generational talent in the league, yet the media has successfully pushed a narrative that he could slide come D-Day. We just need to be patient and see what shakes out.