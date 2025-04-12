Tyreek Hill to Stay in Miami? Terron Armstead Recalls “Brutally Honest” Talk With Cheetah After Trust Issues in 2024

Well, come on and let me know: should I stay or should I go? Tyreek Hill wants people to believe he wants to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. But his feelings seem to sway with the wind. Nobody truly knows what Hill desires except himself.

Hill quite literally opened the door to his own trade rumors following the 2024 season finale. Once Miami was eliminated from postseason consideration, Hill told reporters he was “out” on the Dolphins. This agitated people inside Miami’s organization, including left tackle Terron Armstead, who apparently handled things shortly after they unfolded.

Armstead, now retired, spoke about Hill’s end-of-year press hit on Friday’s episode of Up & Adams. He informed Adams that he did not pull any punches when addressing Hill’s actions.

“[It was a] very bad situation… and Tyreek knew that immediately… we talked on the bus right after the game. And I was completely honest with him. Like brutally honest with him. [That] can’t happen from a leader, from someone that’s a figure in this league… it shouldn’t exist. We shouldn’t even be having this conversation.”

If Hill is supposed to be a leader, he doesn’t carry himself as such. He was recently involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta Viccaro, on Wednesday. The incident – the latest of many negative events involving Hill since he became a Dolphin – reportedly occurred after Viccaro served him with divorce papers on Tuesday. Regardless, his NFL status for the upcoming campaign doesn’t feel in doubt.

Will Tyreek Hill stay in Miami?

As mentioned, Hill hasn’t made things easy on the Dolphins since joining them in 2022. Back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons served as ibuprofen to Miami’s potential headaches from his off-field endeavors. But he failed to eclipse 1,000 yards last year, which sparked this offseason circus of chaos.

Hill’s juice was sweet as could be initially for Miami. But as it turns sour, is it still worth the squeeze for the Dolphins? Armstead claims it’s “not for him to say.” But if he were forced to choose where Hill plays in 2025, he’d say South Beach.

“I believe he sticks in Miami. I’m sure he [has] started that process and [has] put the work in to earn the trust and rebuild the trust of his teammates, the organization and the city as well… he has to show and prove over and over that he’s all the way bought in.” – Terron Armstead

If Hill is going to suit up for another organization this upcoming season, we should find out where sooner than later. Miami, despite having 10 picks in the 2o25 NFL Draft, won’t want to wait a full year to capitalize on any potential return for the star receiver. As a result, a draft-day trade could easily be on the way. We’ll see what transpires once the rookie selection process begins on Apr. 24.