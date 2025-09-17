Underpaid Baker Mayfield Trails Micah Parsons by $88 Million Despite Buccaneers’ 2-0 Start

In the past two years, only eight quarterbacks in the National Football League have managed to finish inside the top 10 in passing yards and also win a playoff game. Six of them have a contract that is valued north of $200 million, and once C.J. Stroud comes off of his rookie deal, that number will likely be seven.

The only one who isn’t receiving that kind of pay? Baker Mayfield.

The eight-year veteran has already proven his worth to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’s continued to do so in 2025. Throughout the first two weeks of this regular season, Mayfield has managed not one but two game-winning drives in order to give the franchise a 2-0 start to the year.

This is insane 🤯 Baker Mayfield became the first QB since Brett Favre in 1999 to lead game-winning TD drives with less than 2:30 left in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/NXBZy4HNA8 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2025

Nevertheless, there’s still no news of a contract extension. Some have credited his recent success to the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinators. Others have suggested that it’s easy to put up big numbers when you’re throwing to guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and now, Emeka Egbuka.

In the end, however, his numbers have remained steady regardless of who has or has not been at the team’s facility. And now, he’s even beginning to close in on some of the Buccaneers’ all-time franchise records as well.

Baker stays BAKING 🧑‍🍳📈 QB1 now ranks fifth in franchise history for passing TDs. pic.twitter.com/IncnjeIA2H — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 15, 2025

With a total value of $100,000,000, Mayfield’s contract is just the 19th most valuable contract among all active quarterbacks. In other words, Micah Parsons’ recent $188M agreement with the Green Bay Packers is worth nearly double the amount of Mayfield’s current deal.

Thankfully, his potential free agency period isn’t too far off. Should Tampa Bay decide to not pay him the extra cash, the former Cleveland Brown will hit the open market in 2027, and given his recent form and the lack of desirable options that are currently out there, he’s liable to fetch himself a pretty penny.

Of course, that’s assuming that the Buccaneers aren’t grateful for his services, which they should be. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers were presumably destined to drift back towards the bottom half of their divisional rankings.

Thanks to Mayfield, however, they’ve managed to win four consecutive NFC South titles, and are well in position to win a fifth. Since joining the Buccaneers’ roster, he has yet to produce a losing regular season record, ensuring that the organization is routinely in the hunt for a playoff come December.

He may be a bit of a late bloomer, but at 30 years of age, there’s still plenty of time left for Mayfield to produce something meaningful in Tampa. At this point in time, it’s just a matter of if Jason Licht believes that as well.