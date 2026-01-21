Baker Mayfield News: Three Instances When the Bucs QB Took Offense at Coaching Decisions

Everybody loves stories about second chances, especially in sports. And there is perhaps no better comeback story in recent years than that of Baker Mayfield. He rose like a phoenix to become Tom Brady’s unlikely successor with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Mayfield has not forgotten the hardships that preceded his good times in Florida.

Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, the year after they went 0-16. He put together a couple of six-win seasons before blossoming in 2020, when he led the Browns to an 11-5 record, a division title, and a playoff win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a shoulder injury in 2021 slowed him down, and his decision to play through it may have been individually detrimental.

Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski eventually fell out. Stefanski did not draft Mayfield, and after Cleveland met with Deshaun Watson in early 2022, Mayfield demanded a trade and got one. There had long been rumblings that the two did not see eye to eye down the stretch. The relationship was clearly fractured. Well, after Stefanski took the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job earlier this week, joining Mayfield in the NFC South, Mayfield decided to clear the air.

“Failed is quite the reach, pal,” Mayfield wrote while retweeting a post claiming he failed as a starter under Stefanski.

“Still waiting on a text call from him (Stefanski), after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach,” Mayfield added.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

As Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot said, “these two had major beef” in 2021, and it seems they haven’t spoken since. The midfield postgame handshakes between Atlanta’s coach and Tampa’s QB twice a year are going to be appointment viewing in 2026 for sure.

Baker Mayfield and other NFL players bristle at disrespect and lies, not roster moves

Many are calling Mayfield a whiner for his tweet. He has certainly held a grudge, but maybe it was warranted. As Emmanuel Acho explained when backing Mayfield up this week, NFL players don’t get bent out of shape because they are traded or cut. They get bent out of shape because decision-makers often lie, mislead, and disrespect them in those situations.

This isn’t the first time Mayfield has felt slighted because of the way a decision was handled, rather than the decision itself. Mayfield was similarly displeased with how his exit from the Carolina Panthers was handled by interim head coach Steve Wilks in 2022.

Mayfield was benched for backup P.J. Walker during that season, but then Wilks went back to Mayfield during the second half of a blowout. Mayfield played well, but Wilks again went back to Walker the next week. Mayfield then asked for his release, which was granted shortly thereafter.

Wilks is now the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets. And when Mayfield’s Buccaneers beat them early this season, the QB noted that it felt especially good because he got to beat up on a unit (and that unit turned out to be historically, not recording one INT all season) coached by the guy who “cut” him.

Baker takes everything as a slight. It’s the Michael Jordan recipe for success. You have to manufacture a slight sometimes, even when there really wasn’t one there. As Acho said, it was the same when Mayfield was going out for college ball and got no scholarship offers.

“No scholarship offers out of Austin West Lake with the University of Texas 15 minutes down the road,” Acho said. “You don’t think Baker relished in beating Texas every time he got the opportunity?”

He keeps those chips on his shoulder, which is probably why he’s the most fiery QB in football since Philip Rivers. But even Bolo Tie Phil didn’t run with as much reckless abandon and anger as Baker Mayfield. His prickly nature is what makes Mayfield unique as a QB in the league.

It’s a big part of why he was run out of Cleveland, and it’s a big part of why he’s worked so well in Tampa. Some places appreciate that fire from their QB, some don’t.