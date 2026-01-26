mobile app bar

Micah Parsons and Seth Rollins Predict Patriots Will Get “Blown Out” by the Seahawks at Super Bowl 60

Alex Murray
Published

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, Micah Parsons

After one of the most peculiar NFL seasons in recent memory, we get one of the strangest, though not unfamiliar, Super Bowl matchups with Sam Darnold’s Seattle Seahawks facing Drake Maye’s New England Patriots.

Not exactly the big, proven, respected QB names you generally expect in the Super Bowl. Your Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Staffords, Joe Burrows, and what have you. But nonetheless, these are two of the best all-around teams in the league. And especially so on defense.

But the Seahawks seem to have a bit of an advantage even on that defensive side of the ball. That is part of the reason why perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons believes it will be a good game. Still, he thinks the Seahawks will deliver a knockout punch to the Patriots at some point.

“This Super Bowl gonna be like Ali vs Frazier,” tweeted Parsons, adding, “But I don’t think patriots will survive Seahawks punches!”

However, not everyone agrees with Parsons that the Super Bowl will be a tight or exciting game. Pro wrestler Seth Rollins, who has done a lot of work as an NFL pundit in recent months, lauded “an incredible season all around for the NFL” that featured “lots of new stars” and “great parity [which] made for great games.” However, he doesn’t expect that parity to continue in Super Bowl LX.

“But let’s be real here guys, the Seahawks are gonna blow the roof off of that stadium,” Rollins declared during a segment on First Take.

“They are gonna blow out the New England Patriots. It’s not gonna be close. It is not gonna be close. That’s my prediction. I just think, there’s no chance that the Patriots can keep up with the Seahawks on offense. I just don’t see it happening. I’m excited to see it, but that’s my prediction for the game. A rout for Seattle,” added the WWE star.

Considering the Seahawks are pretty significant 4.5-point favorites according to the sportsbooks, it would seem that most around the NFL would have to agree with Rollins. Seattle’s 4.5-point spread is the largest for a Super Bowl favorite since the Carolina Panthers laid 5.0 points in Super Bowl L against the Denver Broncos exactly one decade ago.

And we all remember how it went for the favorites on that day.

Alex Murray has been active in the sport media industry since his graduation from the prestigious RTA School of Media at TMU (formerly Ryerson University) in downtown Toronto. He has had a specific focus and interest on all things football and NFL, which stems from his father, who imbued him with a love of football and the NFL over all other sports at a young age. Alex even played football up until his freshman year of college, when he realized that he would find more success writing about rather than playing the sport. Alex has written for a variety of sports media outlets, including theScore, FanSided, FantasyPros, GiveMeSport, and more.

