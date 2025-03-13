“Understand the Physical Aspect”: Travis Hunter’s Latest Take on Shohei Ohtani Comparison Might Anger MLB Fans Even More

Travis Hunter is never the one to play down his abilities and talents as a dual-star athlete. He’s often overconfident which often leaves him saying things that simply come off as bravado and hubris. Recently, comparing himself to a generational athlete, MLB star Shohei Ohtani, Hunter claimed that playing two positions in football is more challenging than excelling at two positions in baseball.

Advertisement

“Probably for me, what I do in football is harder because it involves a lot of physical effort. Ohtani is a great player, but in football, you have to do a lot.”

His comments sparked an immediate backlash, with many across the sports world calling him out for his bold claims and perceived immaturity. Yet, instead of backing down, he doubled down on his stance. He reiterated that his comments were strictly about the physical demands of each sport and maintained that playing both offense and defense in football is far more taxing.

Travis made it clear that he wasn’t diminishing Shohei Ohtani’s talent. In fact, he acknowledged the Dodgers star as the best at what he does—both as a pitcher and a hitter. His argument wasn’t about skill level but rather endurance and physical exertion. Football, in his view, requires more of both, and playing both sides of the ball only amplifies the challenge.

“First, I’m talking about the physical aspect. I’m not saying anybody can just go out there and play both sides of the ball or anybody can do what Ohtani does. Probably no one is able to hit as good as him and throw the baseball better than him. I’m not saying what I’m doing is harder than what he does. I’m just saying on the physical aspect, you are running non-stop,” he said on his YouTube show.

He emphasized the grueling nature of his position, explaining that he constantly has to run, take hits, and push through exhaustion for 13 straight weeks. He challenged his critics to experience that level of physical strain themselves, arguing that people simply don’t understand the toll it takes on the body.

Travis also admitted to his own limitations, acknowledging that he could never hit a baseball or pitch at 99 mph like Ohtani. But his core argument remains unchanged: playing both offense and defense in football is harder because of the constant movement and contact. That’s a challenge Ohtani doesn’t have to face.

Still, the fact remains—hitting a baseball is one of the hardest things to do in sports. Even Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson, two of the greatest multi-sport athletes, admitted that hitting a baseball was the toughest challenge they ever faced. And MLB fans are perhaps not going to be very convinced with his explanation.

Excelling as both a pitcher and a hitter is an almost unheard-of achievement—one that only Shohei Ohtani and Babe Ruth have accomplished in baseball history. Meanwhile, playing both offense and defense in football, while undeniably difficult, has been done by multiple players. When it comes to pure skill, there’s no comparison—baseball is simply harder.

Travis Hunter has yet to prove himself at the professional level. Ohtani, on the other hand, has already cemented his legacy. If Hunter can perform at an elite level on both sides of the ball in the NFL with the same intensity, then we can revisit this conversation. Until then, the debate remains settled.