MLB’s Blacklist: Players Who Have Been Banned

Being banned from MLB is the ultimate punishment for a player. Your whole life led to this career, and just like that, it’s over.

From gambling, performance-enhancing drugs, or breaking the league’s code of conduct, a lifetime ban effectively erases a player’s legacy.

In light of Jurickson Profar being suspended for 80 games, let’s look at some infamous blacklisted players.

Pete Rose – gambling scandal

Mr. Rose, MLB’s all-time hit leader. He wasn’t banned for juicing though, the 4256 hits were all au naturel. His ban came in 1989, post-playing days, for betting on games while managing the Reds. He never bet on his games, but his involvement still led to a ban.

Since he was banned, no Hall of Fame for the incredible Pete Rose. There have been pushes to remove his ban in recent years with no success.

Shoeless Joe Jackson – ’19 White Sox Scandal

Could you imagine seven players banned at the same time? Well, imagine no more. The White Sox had seven of their players permanently banned after conspiring to throw the 1919 World Series. Although his involvement remains debated, Jackson was involved.

Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis made an example for anyone else who thought they could outsmart the league by issuing these lifetime bans a year later.

Jenrry Mejía – PED violations

Moving onto this century, Mejía is a former closer for the New York Mets. The pitcher failed three drug tests between 2015-’16 leading him to become the first player to have been banned for multi-time PED violations.

Not the proudest MLB first-time-moment!

John Coppolella – front office misconduct

Wrapping it up, let’s move behind the scenes! The ex-Braves general manager violated international signing rules several times leading to a ban.

Aggressive tactics in international signings also led to severe penalties for the Braves. Some violations he committed were exceeding the international signing bonus limits, making secret agreements with other agents, and even misleading MLB investigators.

People worked their whole lives to get into these positions, and they still lose it all.