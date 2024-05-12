‘Unselfish’ Michael Penix Jr. Holds No Grudge About Losing QB1 Spot to Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons camp is buzzing with the intense quarterback showdown between Kirk Cousins, the seasoned NFL veteran, and Michael Penix Jr., the up-and-coming QB prospect from Washington. It has the potential to be the classic veteran vs. rookie showdown! However, despite the pressure, Penix Jr. harbors no resentment about losing the QB1 spot to Cousins. After all, it was his first.

Michael Penix Jr. expressed his readiness to embrace an “unselfish” approach, focusing on learning and development behind Cousins in the Atlanta Falcons’ setup.

Speaking to the media at the team’s Rookie Camp, Penix Jr. emphasized his lack of concern about playing time, stressing that prioritizing his potential will naturally resolve such matters as he said:

“I feel like, for me, it’s just being humble and being unselfish. You know, obviously, it is the ultimate team sport. If you’re on the team, you know, you can’t make it about you, at any point in time. So, for me, I’m just trying to find ways help the team be better, you know, improve each and every day.”

Michael Penix Jr. gained recognition last season with an impressive performance, leading the University of Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Moreover, with Kirk Cousins recovering from injury, the Atlanta Falcons likely sought Penix Jr. as a reliable backup quarterback to maintain their winning momentum if needed.

Michael Penix Jr Doesn’t Wish To Go Over-Board With His Leadership Skills

When asked about stepping back amid Kirk Cousins’ leadership in the Falcons’ locker room, Michael Penix Jr. exuded humility. “Just being myself,” he remarked, underscoring his determination to remain authentic amidst the competition.

“I don’t feel like I have to try to be anybody else or try to go overboard to, you know, just prove my leadership, you know, just be myself, you know, just lead by example.” Penix Jr. added.

Michael Penix Jr is fully aware of the need to stay prepared for his moment to shine. He’s also appreciative of the Atlanta Falcons culture, where there’s no rookie treatment; it’s all about everyone striving for victory. More so, that’s what Penix Jr is gunning for.

Penix is indeed eager to absorb every bit of wisdom from a seasoned vet like Cousins, and it seems Cousins is open to passing down his knowledge. This mentorship dynamic could be just what Penix needs to evolve into an NFL-caliber QB. But hey, it’ll only make sense if Penix lives up to the hype Atlanta has for him.