Caleb Williams Seemingly Recruits Top WR Prospect From the NFL Combine

The Chicago Bears have invested a lot of money and draft capital in their offense over the last couple of years. Since they drafted Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, it’s been all about the weapons. But Williams is still looking for more.

The year before Williams arrived, the Bears traded for Pro Bowl wideout D.J. Moore and signed TE Cole Kmet to a $50 million deal. In 2024, they drafted top WR prospect Rome Odunze just eight picks after selecting Williams. A few months later, they signed Moore to a four-year, $110 million deal. Their top two picks in 2025 were pass-catchers again: first-round TE Colston Loveland and second-round wideout Luther Burden.

Chicago has invested a lot in the skill positions to give Williams the best possible chance to succeed. But the former USC standout is not satisfied. USC wideout Makai Lemon has turned heads with his death stare during his presser at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s the No. 4-ranked WR prospect by ESPN, and Williams seems to be recruiting the youngster.

“Just know if I send this to you! I mean business,” Williams captioned an Instagram story that featured a picture of Lemon with his frightening look at the Combine.

Caleb Williams Insta post 😤 pic.twitter.com/6a4v56Hpao — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) February 28, 2026

Of course, it could just be an NFL player interacting with one of the biggest memes on the internet at the moment. But no doubt Williams is aware of the impact he has when he posts something on social media. It may not have been calculated, but Williams was certainly aware of the implications of posting a top prospect in the upcoming draft.

And let’s not forget, Lemon and Williams actually played together at USC in 2023. Lemon wasn’t really a contributor yet, but they have that connection already. And that could arguably support both sides of the argument: Williams could just be joking around about an old teammate, or he could be trying to recruit an old teammate.

While Lemon had just six receptions as a freshman with Williams, he blossomed over the last two seasons. He had 52 receptions for 764 yards and three TDs as a sophomore, but he exploded in 2025. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and nine TDs for the Trojans and was one of 13 unanimous All-Americans. While he is just 5’11”, he is also 195 pounds and about as tough as they come at the wide receiver position.

Lemon is a projected top 10 pick, so if Williams is going to get his old teammate on his new team, he’s going to have to convince Bears general manager Ryan Poles to trade up from their pick in the first round, which is currently No. 25. With three pass-catchers drafted in the first two rounds over the last two years, however, that might be a tough sell.