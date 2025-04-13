“Your Son Ain’t Good”: Cam Newton Holds Parents Accountable for Setting ‘Unrealistic Expectations’ for Children

Competition has become the name of the game in today’s world. Everything seems to boil down to grades, stats, and rankings. The pressure is even more intense in youth sports, where opportunities are limited and the competition is fierce.

But it’s not just the kids caught up in this race—parents play a major role too. Many push their children relentlessly, expecting nothing short of excellence. For some, anything less than perfection is simply unacceptable. These unrealistic expectations, as Cam Newton points out, are what’s truly ruining youth sports.

In the latest episode of 4th & 1, Cam Newton didn’t hold back as he called out the current state of youth sports. According to the former MVP, the issue starts with unrealistic expectations—young boys and their parents believing that their child has to be the star of the team. But the harsh reality? That’s rarely the case.

“My maturation as a football player went like this- for the first really seven to eight years, I played Linebacker. If we were blowing the team out, I was playing running back. I was the guy they had to send to. I had the hammerhead mentality because my father instilled in me- if you don’t take of your business on the field, I’m going to take care of you off the field. “

Newton also emphasized a deeper issue: a lack of effort among today’s youth. He believes standards are slipping because too many kids don’t want to put in the hard work. Talent and skills come later—through repetition, practice, and dedication.

What coaches really value is effort. That’s the foundation of growth in sports. That’s something Newton believe his father instilled in him.

“My father always held me to a standard about one thing- effort. It wasn’t about skill. The effort is what’s being lost because everybody including the parents and it trickles down to the player-they feel entitled. Your son ain’t good. He needs to get better. He is not ready yet.”

Cam wants kids to drop their delusions and enter reality. They should be willing to play for the team that wants them and not what their heart desires.

Interestingly, Cam’s own experience with his father was very different. His dad was strict—so strict that Cam admits he feared him. But while that kind of fear-based parenting can create discipline, it’s not always healthy either. The goal isn’t to be your child’s best friend, but it also shouldn’t be to make them afraid of you.

What kids really need is balance. They need a safe space where they can express their struggles and frustrations without judgment. Bottling up emotions leads to deeper issues—especially around mental health. Parents play a key role in that.

At the end of the day, there’s more than one way to raise a strong, resilient child. You don’t have to coddle them, but you don’t need to be harsh either. You can be firm without being cruel and demand effort and accountability while still showing love and understanding.