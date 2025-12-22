“I Tip My Hat”: Brett Favre Admits Caleb Williams Has Changed His Perception About Him After the Packers Game

Caleb Williams managed to lead the Chicago Bears to a miraculous comeback against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. They ended up winning the game 22-16 in overtime after the QB made an incredible 46-yard TD pass to DJ Moore to walk it off. It was one of the best finishes of the season, and Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre took notice.

Caleb has been really good as of late. Since Week 9, he’s thrown 14 TDs to just two interceptions while racking up 1,764 passing yards. On top of that, he’s rushed for a TD, caught a TD, and has only been sacked 11 times while leading the Bears to a 7-1 record during that span.

At this point, fans and NFL analysts who never believed in Williams, or were unimpressed by his rookie showings last year, are starting to tip their caps, including Favre.

“Caleb Williams, you know, I wouldn’t say I’ve been a bad critic of him. But I really haven’t said a whole lot about him,” Favre admitted on his podcast, 4th and Favre. “But, man, that dude is making plays in the toughest of situations. Clutch throws, and I tip my hat to him.”

In his rookie season, Williams was sacked 68 times, the third-most ever in a single campaign. After that, many began to doubt the Heisman winner’s ability and whether he could make it in the NFL. This season, however, he’s been dispelling those doubts.

Favre later shared what he originally questioned about Williams the most. “Leadership is what I think I questioned the most. Not his talent. The guy’s like insanely talented,” said the former Packer.

The Gunslinger also went on to rave about the Bears’ QB and some of the throws he was making in the clutch moments of Sunday’s game.

“Those guys caught some amazing passes, and he threw some amazing passes,” Favre added. “When it was 16-6 with basically no time left, they found a way to get into overtime and win it. I mean, it was a heck of a throw, heck of a catch… The fact that they had an opportunity and seized that opportunity is what it’s all about.”

It really is what Chicago has been missing in recent years. They’ve been on the wrong end of clutch moments in games that have become iconic. Just utter the phrase “double doink,” and you can watch a Bears fan go ballistic.

But now, at 11-4, Williams and the Bears are in the driver’s seat in the NFC. They’ve clinched a playoff berth and can now focus on securing home-field advantage in the first round. Maybe, if the Seattle Seahawks slip up down the stretch, they’ll even be able to capture the top seed and a first-round bye.

However, there are still two games left on the schedule, and they aren’t layups by any means. Next, Williams and the Bears will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Then, they’ll end the season at home against head coach Ben Johnson’s old team, the Detroit Lions.