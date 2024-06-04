Untimely Death of Former Teammate Causes a State of Unrest for Deion Sanders, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Many Others

Nov 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys ring of honoree Larry Allen smiles during the halftime ceremony from the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world yesterday mourned the sudden death of Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen. At 52, he was widely considered the best offensive lineman to have ever graced the NFL. Lining up alongside stars like Deion Sanders, Troy Aikman, and Emmitt Smith, Allen left innumerable memories in our minds. And just like the majority of us, his teammates were equally distraught by Allen’s untimely passing.

As soon as the news broke out that Larry tragically passed away while vacationing in Mexico, his former QB teammate Troy Aikman immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his grief. Aikman stated that he was heartbroken by the news and remembered Allen for his immaculate on-field vigor. “Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA,” the former NFL QB further added.

Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 3, 2024

Legendary RB Emmitt Smith soon followed suit with a 4-minute video message reminiscing about his former teammate. The former Cowboys player burst into tears while coming to terms with Larry’s passing and once again reminded us all of the fickle and short-lived nature of our lives.

“I’m at a loss for words right now. Such a good dude, great player, super person… It just breaks my heart and I know life is very fragile. We’re only here for a moment, and we need to make the best out of every moment and not take people for granted,” Smith said.

An emotional Emmitt Smith reacting to the tragic news of Larry Allen’s passing “My heart is just broken” pic.twitter.com/nsacjyFOLa — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) June 3, 2024

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders also extended his heartfelt condolences to Larry Allen’s family on “X”. He prayed for their well-being and urged everyone to remember and cherish the best memories of the departed NFL legend.

“Praying for family and loved ones of Larry Allen. May Peace locate you all during this turbulent time. Let’s remember the best of times in Jesus name Amen,” the tweet read.

Notably, Larry Allen broke into the Dallas Cowboys team when the likes of Emmitt Smith and Troy Eikman were veteran superstars. Deion Sanders was the latest signing in 1995 when the above-mentioned trio was hitting their purple patch. Their on-field chemistry was palpable, and this translated to a 1996 Super Bowl win. Thus, it’s natural to see their distraught nature today.

But these weren’t the only Cowboys and NFL superstars who mourned the tragic loss. His 14-season-long NFL career mesmerized and inspired many, and the barrage of tribute posts by his peers is a testament to Larry’s legacy.

Micah Parsons and Tony Casillas Mourn the Loss of Larry Allen

From the newer generation, Dallas Cowboys poster boy and star linebacker Micah Parsons took to “X”, expressing his regret at never meeting the departed legend.

“Wow def someone I hoped to meet one day ! RIP LEGEND!!,” Parsons wrote.

Former Cowboys teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Tony Casillas also let the NFL world know his deep respect for Larry. Tony revealed that it was an honor playing alongside Larry and extended prayers for the Hall of Famer’s family.

“Just heard the horrible news about one of the greatest players that’s ever played our game, Larry Allen, RIP gladiator. Honored to have been your teammate. Prayers for his family,” Casillas wrote on X.

Meanwhile, longtime Cowboys reporter and Fox Sports NFL writer David Helman expressed his genuine shock at the passing away of Larry at the relatively young age of 52. He also extended his heartfelt prayers for Allen’s family.

I’m genuinely shocked, at a loss. Way too young. Prayers for Larry Allen & for his loved ones. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) June 3, 2024

David’s post on “X” more or less summed up the reaction of every NFL fan. For an insanely strong athlete like Larry Allen, 52, it is undeniably a bit early to depart for the other world. So far, no news has emerged about the cause of the death.

Larry is survived by his wife, Janelle, and daughters Jayla and Loriana, alongside his son, Larry III, a former Cowboys guard. We extend our deepest condolences to Larry’s family in these tough times. The sport truly lost a legend!