“The Dallas Cowboys Are Still No. 1”: Michael Irvin Defends America’s Team As Emmitt Smith Calls The Team’s Lack of Postseason Success a “Crying Shame”

(L to R) Former Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin, Jimmy Johnson and Emmitt Smith react during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the half time of the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are once again making headlines. But not for anything of their own doing. This time, it’s because of their most hated rivals and Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The contrast in results leads to constant scrutiny from analysts. And like many loyal Cowboys supporters, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith is “sick of” seeing the Eagles fans on cloud nine.

Advertisement

Smith was the centerpiece of the Cowboys’ golden era in the early 1990s, when they won three Super Bowl championships in four years. So it’s not a surprise that he thinks that the team’s lack of postseason success in the past three decades is a “crying shame.”

“It bugs me because in my heart I truly believe our organization [the Cowboys] should be contending for an NFC Championship and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade, because every team recycles every decade. For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame,” said Smith on WIP Radio. Enter Michael Irvin, who invariably defends Dallas each time someone points a finger.

Smith’s frustration is understandable. Jerry Jones’ Cowboys are in a 30-year drought, unable to even reach the NFC title game since the mid-90s. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has become a model franchise in the 21st century, with four Super Bowl appearances, two titles, and several NFC Championship runs.

However, former Cowboys star Irvin, one of the team’s most vocal defenders, reacted to Smith’s comments, arguing that despite their lack of success, they remain relevant.

“The reality is that the Cowboys are still the number one team. Ask TV people, ask the ratings. We’re talking about eye gaze and interest. That’s what we are talking about. Everybody is still tuning in. All the stadiums are full. I’ll take it they haven’t won in thirty years. But all the other superfluous stuff ya’ll running is just superfluous,” said Irvin on Speak.

Irvin argued that people still want to watch Dallas. He did acknowledge that the team hasn’t won in nearly three decades — something he believes should be rectified. But he vehemently dismissed most of the outside criticism as mere noise. In Irvin’s eyes, the Cowboys’ cultural footprint still keeps them on top.

Despite Irvin’s defense, KeyShawn Johnson called the Cowboys “the laughing stock of the NFC East.”

Paul Pierce had captured this reality, too, with a brutal joke on a recent episode of Speak. He said that the Cowboys’ season ticket holders from their last NFC Championship appearance are now “six feet under.”

The truth of the matter is that with the changing times, the other teams have evolved and changed. Things, however, remain the same in Dallas since the 1990s when they dominated and were the Champions.

The Cowboys — and their GM Jones — need to start conducting business like it’s the 21st century, not the 1990s, said Johnson. While their draft strategy has been serviceable, it’s also been overly conservative.

Dallas prefers to trade back rather than aggressively move up to secure elite talent. That approach has produced some solid players over the years, but solid isn’t enough. If they want to break the Super Bowl drought, they need great players — difference-makers who can elevate the entire roster.

This same cautious mindset carries over into Dallas’ free agency. The Cowboys are notoriously reluctant to spend big on proven stars, often sitting out the early waves of free agency.

They opt to hold onto their own, but even then, they drag out negotiations and end up overpaying, treating contract extensions like it’s still the ’90s. In today’s NFL, that approach just doesn’t cut it.

Heading into this season, the Cowboys must invest heavily in two key areas: the offensive line and the defense. But more importantly, they need to overcome the psychological hump that’s plagued them for years. Time and again, this team folds under postseason pressure.

That’s not just a talent issue — it’s a culture issue. They need leaders in the locker room who demand accountability, who thrive in big moments, and who can shift the team’s mental makeup.

But here’s the harsh truth: None of this will truly change as long as Jones remains at the top, making football decisions through the lens of a businessman rather than a football mind.

What the Dallas Cowboys desperately need is someone like Howie Roseman — a forward-thinking, aggressive general manager who’s not afraid to make bold moves, reshape the roster, and adapt to the modern game.

Until that kind of structural shift happens, the Cowboys may continue to stay relevant, but not truly competitive.