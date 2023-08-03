“Up the Clarets”: JJ Watt Reacts After $300,000,000 Worth Tom Brady’s Soccer Team Ownership Move Follows Him On His Massive Premier League Investment

Tom Brady, the renowned NFL star with a staggering $300 million fortune from his illustrious career, has embarked on a remarkable investment spree in the world of sports teams. After making multiple ownership moves after retirement he adds Birmingham City FC to his list eventually following NFL legend JJ Watt to the Premier League.

Tom Brady created quite a buzz in the sports world when he decided to go public with his latest sports investment on Instagram. With his massive following and influence, the NFL legend’s announcement garnered immediate attention and excitement. Notably, fellow NFL great JJ Watt was quick to welcome Brady to the league, adding to the camaraderie between the two athletes.

Tom Brady’s Premier League Investment: A Warm Welcome from JJ Watt

NFL icon Tom Brady has made a bold move in the world of sports investment by joining the ranks of Premier League ownership. The seven-time Super Bowl champion teamed up with Knighthead Capital Management LLC for his latest venture into football ownership as a minority owner with Birmingham FC. Notably, Brady’s decision comes only months after fellow NFL great JJ Watt and his wife became part owners of Burnley in the same league.

Brady took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news, stating, “HERE WE GO! Couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Blues family 💙. This is a city and club on the rise and I can’t wait to experience the St. Andrew’s atmosphere for myself.”

In response to Brady’s announcement, JJ Watt warmly welcomed him, commenting,

“Well well well what do we have here… Excited about this, happy for you, wishing Birmingham all the best and hope to see you in the PL real soon. Up The Clarets!”

Brady expressed his excitement about joining Birmingham FC, recognizing the club’s rich history and passion. In a statement reported by The Guardian, Tom Brady said,

“I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Tom Wagner, the club’s chairman, voiced his opinion on bringing Brady’s experience to the club. He said, “We are setting the bar at world-class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As chair of the advisory board, Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men’s, women’s, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.”

With this latest ownership move, Tom Brady’s commitment to excellence and his involvement in shaping the future of Birmingham Football Club is poised to leave a lasting impact on the team and its supporters.

Tom Brady’s Sports Investment Empire: From Pickleball to Endurance Racing

Tom Brady’s prowess in sports goes beyond the football field, as he continues to make strategic moves in the world of sports investment. As per a Forbes report, last year, the NFL legend joined Knighthead’s ownership group for a Major League Pickleball team, showcasing his passion for diverse sports.

Taking his interests even further, Brady’s lifestyle apparel clothing company, BRADY, was announced as the Official Apparel Partner of Knighthead’s World Endurance Championship racing team, Hertz Team JOTA. The team competed at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2023, solidifying Brady’s involvement in the world of endurance racing.

Brady’s sports investment empire exemplifies his commitment to various sports disciplines and his determination to make an impact both on and off the field. With a $300 million fortune at his disposal, the NFL great is making waves in the sports industry, leaving fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipating his next moves in the ever-expanding world of sports ownership.