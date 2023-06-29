Upon Securing $27,000,000 Rookie Deal, Leonard Fournette Used a Chunk of His First Paycheck to Buy a Car for his Mom

Leonard Fournette, the highly acclaimed Running Back, inked a staggering $27 million rookie deal, with Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. The massive contract ensured him a $6,787,710 average per annum salary. The former Jaguar also received a staggering $17.8 million as his signing bonus, being the overall No.4 pick at the Draft Day. With so much money pouring in, that too in his rookie year, Leo had decided to buy an amazing gift for his mother.

Even though the glitz and glamour of success often hit the players as fast as it comes, Fournette ensured that he appreciated the people who had a massive role to play in his rise as an NFL star. He demonstrated his deep love for his mother by utilizing a significant portion of his first paycheck to purchase a car for her.

Leonard Fournette gifted a brand new car to his beloved mom

Leonard Fournette was filled with immense joy and gratitude when he presented his mom with a brand-new car, symbolizing his appreciation for her unwavering support throughout his journey. Honoring his roots on the joyous occasion of Mother’s Day, the former Jaguar had gifted her a brand new Mercedes SUV, whose MSRP was around $50,000 at that time.

Little did Fournette know that his act of generosity would carry even greater significance. Recently, the NFL star experienced a harrowing incident when his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat caught fire while he was driving along I-275 in Tampa. Thankfully, Fournette managed to safely pull over and escaped unharmed.

Along with his quick response, maybe it was Leonard’s mother’s blessings which allowed him to return home safely after being in such a massive mishap. The star Running Backs’ car was irreparably damaged. Reflecting on the incident, he took to Instagram, saying, “Man, it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God. My car caught on fire while I was driving, but I am still blessed.”

Leaonard’s car recently caught fire

The pictures of Leonard’s charred Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat are floating on the internet. The NFL player was driving down the I-275 in Tampa when the car caught fire. He suspected the fire and pulled over in time. The fire reportedly was not due to an accident or collision, the reason being still unknown.

In the face of adversity, Fournette’s perspective remains one of gratitude and resilience. His unwavering faith and appreciation for life’s blessings shine through, reminding us of his remarkable character both on and off the field.