“His Leg Has a Giant Bicep”: Fans Get Baffled After Seeing Leonard Fournette’s New Bills Look 

Football fans are in awe of Leonard Fournette’s recent appearance in Buffalo Bills gear. After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, the star RB now joins the Bills’ practice squad. Teaming up with Tom Brady, he accumulated 668 rushing yards, 523 receiving yards, and six touchdowns last year.

After being released from the Buccaneers, Fournette might once again take the field when the Bills face the Bengals next week. A few pictures of him donning the new team jersey have made quite an impression among fans. Fournette’s monstrous frame left fans baffled by his insane athleticism. In the latest photos shared by the star RB on social media, he was seen practicing. But what stole the show were his buffed-up legs, which appeared to have their own “biceps.”

Fans are buzzing with anticipation, and many are intrigued by his physical condition, particularly his muscular legs. One of the fans wrote,

A hyped-up fan commented,

One of the fans took notice of his impressive physique, writing, “His leg has a giant bicep.”

Another fan chimed in, expressing,

This move to the Bills’ practice squad offers Fournette a chance to revitalize his NFL career and make an impact on the team. However, the question remains if he will take the field against the Bengals.

Leonard Fournette Reacts to Moving to the Bills

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed veteran running back Leonard Fournette to their practice squad. Fournette, in his 7th NFL season, has garnered 4,478 career rushing yards, 34 touchdowns, and over 2,000 career receiving yards. He has spent his first eight weeks of this season as a free agent.

And now, after signing with the Bills, General Manager Brandon Beane couldn’t help but talk about how he got to know his newest RB during the pre-draft process in 2017 when the Carolina Panthers considered drafting him. Later, he added,

“Leo is a heavy, heavy dude–mid to 230s. He looks good…just competition to the room, but he doesn’t know this playbook. And so, I think it’s good for him to come in here and start on the practice squad. He’s head down. He’s been great, and we’ll take it one day at a time with him.”

And now, the RB himself has commented on how he is feeling after moving so up north to Buffalo. In his latest tweet, he wrote, “No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin a** out here lord.” It was after he had posted some pictures of his first day of practice.

Fournette, with his extensive NFL career and versatility, is expected to add depth to the Bills’ running back room. He is providing competition and bolstering the Bills offensive options, though he will need time to learn the playbook and adapt to the new environment.