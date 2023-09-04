Leonard Fournette Net Worth: How Much Has the Former Buccaneers RB Earned Thus Far?

Leonard Fournette is a running back who is currently a free agent and has previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leonard played college football for the LSU Tigers where he was a consensus All-America selection in 2015. Post that, he was drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He impressed everyone in his rookie season and rushed for over 1,000 yards.

He also holds the record for being the first player to rush for at least 100 yards in his NFL debut . In September 2020 he signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl LV. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in the finals as well, he was brilliant as he rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and also recorded four catches for 46 yards.

Leonard Fournette’s NFL Career Earnings and Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Leonard’s current net worth stands at $10,000,000 and his various NFL deals have played a major role in that. When Fournette started out with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2017, he had signed a rookie contract with them worth $27 million. This was a four-year deal with $18 million coming in as signing bonus.

After being released by the Jaguars, Fournette went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In his first season with the Buccaneers, he went on to bag a 1-year contract worth $2,000,000. Subsequently, his contract was renewed and the talented running back signed another 1-year contract worth $3,250,000 with the same franchise.

He was then offered a $21,000,000 contract for 3 years which included $12,000,000 guaranteed pay and an average annual salary of $7,000,000. Additionally, $9,000,000 was in place for a guaranteed signing bonus. However, earlier this year, he was released by the Bucs.

Possible Landing Spots for Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette is still a free agent as the 2023 season nears. Although the veteran running back gave a trial run for the New England Patriots a few months back, he is yet to find his next team. His previous season was a poor one as he rushed for 668 yards and recorded three touchdowns along with a 3.5 yards per carry.

However, this doesn’t mean Leonard has no chance of finding a team in the NFL going forward. With Jonathan Taylor looking for a transfer from the Indianapolis Colts, this might open a door for Fournette. Rookie Anthony Richardson has been declared as a starter by the Colts and Fournette’s experience could come in handy for him.

While the San Francisco 49ers have a pretty solid backline with the presence of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, Fournette could be used as a backup so as to keep the two stars fresh. The third possible landing spot for Fournette is Dallas Cowboys, who don’t have a proper backup behind starter Tony Pollard. It will be interesting to see where Leonard finally ends up going.