“Vicious Savage” Puka Nacua is John Gruden’s Favorite Player in the NFL at the Moment

It’s hard not to like Puka Nacua. The Rams wideout is full of vigor, always ready to go, to take hits, and to make unbelievable throws, all with the attitude of a warrior and a big smile on his face. And Jon Gruden, among others, loves that about the Rams WR.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of the Locker Room, the former Raiders HC praised the BYU Alum for his performances, admitting that he might be his favorite player in the league at the moment:

“This Puka Nacua, he’s a vicious savage man when the game starts. He might be my favorite player in the league right now. They hand him the ball five times. He’s carrying the ball, he looks like a Tight End. Don’t you feel like every time he has the ball, he screams? He’s a Tasmanian wild man.”

Gruden, when asked about the upcoming Thursday Night Fixture between the Rams and 49ers, picked the side from Los Angeles to win the divisional matchup.

He cited Puka and Kupp as one of the reasons behind him picking the Rams. According to Gruden, Puka is always full of energy and pumped up. That’s a recipe for success, especially considering that Sean McVay and Matt Stafford make sure he gets as many touches as he can get to channel that energy.

Gruden predicted that the upcoming fixture would be a high-scoring affair, with both teams knowing each other well and coming into the game with battered and bruised defenses.

The Rams’ defense gave up 42 points last week against the Bill, while the 49ers gave up 38 a week before against the same opposition. There is so much at stake, with it being a divisional matchup and the NFC West still being wide open for grabs.

So why is Gruden so high on Puka Nacua? Well, for one, he has earned all the praise showered on him, as he continues his excellent form from last season.

Is Nacua a top-five wideout in the NFL?

The numbers don’t reflect the full story but Puka’s performances prove he’s one of the best in the league. Last season, he lit the league up with his performances, putting up 1486 yards on 105 catches to go with his 6 TDs. In doing so, he broke a long-standing NFL record for rookies in receiving yards and receptions. He’s nowhere near those numbers this season, yet he continues to excel.

This season, he has 708 yards and 3 TDs on 54 receptions. However, he has played only 8 matches, missing five matches due to constant injuries. Of those eight games, he has had four 100+ yards games.

Last week, Puka Nacua delivered a standout performance with 12 catches on 14 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns—one receiving and one rushing. Beyond his contributions in the passing game, he’s also getting carries, further solidifying himself as the focal point of the Rams’ offense.

In doing so, he made history, becoming the first player in Rams franchise history to record at least 150 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in a single game.

With four games remaining and Matthew Stafford consistently looking his way, Nacua is on track to secure another 1,000-yard season. At 7-6, the Rams control their playoff destiny as they face three divisional opponents and the Jets in the final stretch.