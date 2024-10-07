Vikings Kicker Will Reichard’s Wife Reveals Why He Slept Only 4 Hours Before Going 3 on 3 Against the Jets

Five games into his NFL career, Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard is currently 9 for 9 on field-goal attempts. His standout performance, however, came in the Vikings’ encounter against the Jets on foreign soil, featuring two 50+ yarders by the Alabama alum. What makes the game-winning performance even more remarkable is his wife’s revelation that the rookie had barely slept before the fixture.

As the NFL world started showering plaudits on Will’s efforts against the Jets, the rookie’s wife, Amelia, took to Instagram to add more context to his impressive outing. On her Instagram story, Amelia revealed that the couple found it hard to deal with the time change that came with traveling to London.

“Each night one of us hasn’t been able to sleep. This time change thing has been hard,” she wrote.

The kicker’s wife also revealed that Will could only manage a four-hour sleep before the important clash against the Jets. “He slept 4 hours last night and is somehow still able to do what he needs to. Thankful is not enough,” she added.

BUILT DIFFERENT: #Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard went 3 for 3 on fields goals & was perfect on extra points, coming off just 4 hours of sleep. Reichard has been perfect this season. pic.twitter.com/BnptMWu3aR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 7, 2024

For an NFL athlete, four hours of sleep before game day is far from adequate. The situation worsens when considering the physical strain that Will may have faced from jet lag.

Despite these challenges, Will still managed to kick two 50+ yard field goals and one from 41 yards. So, it’s no wonder the Vikings faithful are showering praise on him.

Vikings fans have a new catchphrase for Will Reichard

Vikings fans were unsurprisingly impressed with the rookie and commended him for the flawless performances he has delivered so far.

Will Reichard’s impressive performance under tough conditions highlights his resilience and skill as a rookie kicker. — بزم ِUmair (@UmairBinzubair1) October 7, 2024

Will is a good man and one helluva kicker — TatumTakez (@AlecKnowsBall) October 7, 2024

One Vikings fan, meanwhile, was super excited with the rookie’s performance and created a chant for Reichard, presumably about the thrill that Will’s kicks give him.

WILL THE THRILL COMIN — ⤜ cody lee ⤛ (@codylee_) October 7, 2024

A few rival fans, on the other hand, downplayed his achievements by arguing that 4 hours of sleep is enough for a position that is arguably the least physical in the NFL.

I’m not knocking anyone, especially because I’m not an NFL kicker but, 4 hours of sleep should be fine for the least physically demanding position on the team. ‍♂️ — MAGAdelphia (@MAGAdelphia) October 7, 2024

Banter aside, going 9 for 9 in the first five games is super impressive for a rookie. Will has been a vital cog for the Vikings so far, who notched up yet another win this weekend to go 5-0 this season. If things continue this way, we might be witnessing a breakout season of the next standout NFL kicker.