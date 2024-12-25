mobile app bar

“Voice of an Angel”: NFL Fans React to a Resurfaced Clip of a 4-Year-Old Patrick Mahomes Singing in High Christmas Spirit

Samnur Reza
Published

A 4-year-old Patrick Mahomes III, a native of Tyler, Texas, spent his Christmas in 1999 like any other kid in the Rose City. That year, the area didn’t see any snow, so it wasn’t one of those perfect Christmas Days you’d want to fill a photo album with. But there were surely gifts, comfy pajamas, cookies, and all the usual holiday staples.

In the spirit of the season, Mahomes, who would later become one of the NFL’s most dominant quarterbacks, sang the popular Christmas song, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Thankfully, we get to enjoy that performance today, as it was recorded by his mother, Randi.

The brief video that recently surfaced on X is a bit shaky, which is understandable given that camera equipment wasn’t as advanced back then. But Mahomes’ sweet voice more than made up for the video quality.

Wearing his red onesie pajamas, Mahomes joyfully sang the song about the beloved reindeer, Rudolph, who embraced his glowing red nose and helped save Christmas. The four-year-old is nodding and grooving along as he sings from his chair, even stumbling here and there, but despite that, it was a heartwarming performance.

The NFL world was naturally impressed by Mahomes’ performance. Flocking to the comment section, one netizen even remarked that the 4-year-old had the “voice of an angel,” while another said that Mahomes’ voice is still the same today.

Others, meanwhile, were eager to see who would come out on top in the Chiefs-Steelers matchup. Naturally, they were asking Santa Mahomes for that gift.

Kansas City plays the Christmas matchup against Pittsburgh on the road. Last year, they lost a Christmas Day matchup against the Raiders, so Mahomes and Co. will be hoping to change that this year. And with a win, they would secure the AFC top seed. The game will air at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Netflix.

